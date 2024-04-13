They should have let Conor carry UFC 300

UFC 100 did 1.3
UFC 200 did just over a mil

Now we’re at 300 with no stars

Will the gimmicks like BMF belt, new gloves, 300k bonuses etc… be enough to carry this card to a mil?
Probably not

Should have let Conor carry it imo

Thought?
 
Conor wasn't ready to fight at 300. If he was, they would've booked it.
 
"Now we’re at 300 with no stars"

...fuck off casual.
 
It is pretty wild that basically no one cares about 2 of the 5 fights on the main card. Still gonna be a great night of fights because of how strong the prelims are though. Definitely lacks star power that would draw mainstream interest. Conor, Jones, Izzy, Nate, Francis, Stipe and even Aspinall would have drawn a lot more eyes to the event had things played out differently.
 
Which 2?
I understand the Bo fight, but the rest are bangers.
 
He can carry it in his pretty purse.

CJYe-XaWIAAwvf-.jpg:large
 
Hes been ready for quite some time.

They shouldve put him on and took some folks off.

Guaranteed, this was what they were going to do, but conor likely demanded more money than theyd allow. Dana was asked a question about it and he danced around it, giving bullshit.
 
Maybe because whether anyone likes conor or not, hes learned through all these years that conor still sells


300 should be aimed AT casuals more than usual because WE are already going to see it.
 
I have 0 interest in this card. The only few names I recognize are all guys that should be fighting in the undercard.
 
Co main. Five round women's strawweight fight where the challenger has one finish from ten fights in the UFC. You really excited for that?
 
I'd say Weili is the best female fighter in the UFC and Yan Xiaonan is a stand up fighter.

Should be a fun scrap. Joanna vs Weili type style matchup.
 
Ready or not, putting Conor on 300 would be a big waste. 300 will be selling high with or without him.

He's a solo ppv. Even without a belt I think
 
Fuck Conor

He's not the same fighter and not even the same person

Would it bring more views? Sure

Do I care? No, cause I ain't getting paid so fuck their business...I appreciate all Conor did but never want to see him fight again
 
