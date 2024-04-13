They should have let Conor carry UFC 300

The Boomerang
The Boomerang
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2018
- Messages
- 543
- Reaction score
- 1,195
UFC 100 did 1.3
UFC 200 did just over a mil
Now we’re at 300 with no stars
Will the gimmicks like BMF belt, new gloves, 300k bonuses etc… be enough to carry this card to a mil?
Probably not
Should have let Conor carry it imo
Thought?
