They should do Alex Pereira vs Tom Aspinall

Is this a possibility? Who knows.... This idea has also been floating around here and there for IFW.



That's how Alex went to the LHW. He didn't go up by winning. He lost to Adesanya and moved up. And then he got the LHW belt. He narrowly lost to Ankalaev, and then it'd be natural to go to HW. He's a big LHW anyways, since he is as big or bigger than Jon Jones. He weighs 235 ~ 240 lb naturally.... He said his optimal fighting weight for HW would be ~245lb , he said he has kept this weight and trained as 245 and felt great.



He was asked whether the thinks he would beat Tom and he said something like that he has been calling out for this fight for a while, but Tom Aspinall didn't want it. He said he has the size and power to yes, beat Tom. I think it'd be cool... The UFC prefers that one goes up a weight class when they no longer have the belt. Either they vacate or they lose it. Alex also doesn't like moving up with a belt. So much so he could choose between going to HW or fighting Ankalaev, though he said he wanted to fight everyone at LHW firstly and then go to HW....



Think about Adesanya vs Jan Blacowicz..... Adesanya lost an unanimous decision. Alex Pereira lost the second fight to Adesanya, but defeated Jan Blacowicz. Because Alex has a body that suits better the heavier the weight limit is. So, he'd hypothetically fight better in HW than in LHW, even more when we account for the fact that LHW is in generally filled with way better fighters than HW. HW lacks the same talent pool except for JJ and maybe Tom. I'd like for Tom Aspinall to accept the challenge and take on Alex Pereira, and the winner faces Jon Jones. Perfect. And flashing news, Alex wins.... Yeah. I think he beats Tom.



