They should bring back the Datsun

093024-1978-Datsun-510-Wagon-1.jpg
 
All the Datsuns posted in this thread so far are trash.

I've been of the opinion that whichever electric car manufacturers would make a model inspired by the certain years of the 280z, they'd sell huge numbers.

OIP.COQeQDLOa6t2ns-I2Jpr5QAAAA
 
I always assumed Datsun was a APAC thing. Were they big in the US?

They were the king of street cheap in Australia for a dexafey
 
Datsun sucked ass, but they were better than Nissan.

Both were the worst Japanese automaker.
 
