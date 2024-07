I’m betting at least one my idiot neighbors is loosing a finger or two. Every 4th, I have to drug my dog and watch as my cats hide in terror while my neighbors launch mortars all over the fucking place until 1am. I have to periodically check my house to make sure they didn’t light it on fire.



I think the police are going to use drones this year to catch everyone doing that though. The fines are going to be really stiff. So hopefully that curbs some of their behavior.