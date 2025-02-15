They don’t make fighters like Carlos “The Albuquerque Assassin” Conduit anymore….sadly.

DiazSlap
Equally skilled on the feet as on the ground.
Unreal finish rate in his Prime.
Always exciting fights.
Now we got guys like Belal “whats his name”
and Merab “Smoke Break” Guidashilli….*yawn*
Guess Dricus is the closest to what Conduit brought to the table but still not the same.
