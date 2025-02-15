  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

They don’t make fighters like Carlos “The Albuquerque Assassin” Conduit anymore….sadly.

Equally skilled on the feet as on the ground.

Unreal finish rate in his Prime.

Always exciting fights.

Now we got guys like Belal “whats his name”
and Merab “Smoke Break” Guidashilli….*yawn*

Guess Dricus is the closest to what Conduit brought to the table but still not the same.
 
Yeah skilled on the ground sure but couldn't defend a takedown to save his life.

Carlos is not hanging at all with the current crop of WW's.
 
* Carlos "The Natural Born Killer" Condit



I know you think misspelling the names of the fighters in these shitty nostalgia threads is a funny bit.

It isn't. It's very douchey.
 
Dont know who that is, but the Natural Born Killer was a sad downfall.
 
I'll never forget when I got a big group of college friends to get together for a UFC night.
I convinced them that this event would show them why I loved MMA so much.
We got food, drinks, probably around 20+ people watching on a big ass TV.

I GUARANTEED them this would be a banger fight.
It was Nick Diaz vs Carlos Condit. Everyone watched in silence as Carlos ran for 5 rounds and pitter pattered leg kicks.


I'll never forgive you for this, Carlos
 
People should be madder at Nick Diaz for moving like someone from Resident evil 1 on psx than Condit for taking advantage of it
 
One of my all time favs. They took his soul when he was robbed of his world title against Robbie Lawler sadly he was never the same after that.
 
People who define him by the Diaz fight are missing the forest so to speak

His style was very anti TDD. Sadly his offensive guard wasn't too present in ufc. Still he had an incredible career. Even grabbed interim gold FFS

His fight with Rory Macdonald to me is his hallmark performance
 
Thats The Natural Born Killer, n00b.
 
