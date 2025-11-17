Why did you said: Yes capitalism is better than monarchy or feudalism .

More people have the chance to move up.

But when you look at the data, it also resembles a kind of modern economic slavery.

Costs of living rise every year faster than wages. Housing that used to cost 2–3 years of income now costs 10+.

Groceries, gas, healthcare, education , all rising way faster than salaries.

So even if people technically ‘earn 150% more,’ they can afford less every decade.

Meanwhile the top 1% accumulate more wealth than the entire bottom half.

It’s not feudalism, but it is a system where a small minority extracts most of the value while the majority struggles harder each year just to maintain the same standard of living.

It might not be literal slavery, but economically, it shares many of the same dynamics: dependency, extraction, and lack of real upward mobility for most people.

The difference is that eventually that bubble is going to burst, and things will reset. With education being so expensive, fewer people are going to be chasing those useless 4-year degrees and will pursue careers that pay more while requiring less schooling (trades). With housing being so expensive, people will move out of those big cities and into suburbs where prices remain affordable - and then prices will drop again because no one's buying at those ridiculous rates. As restaurants and fast food places get more expensive, fewer people will spend money there, and will return to simpler, more affordable home-cooked foods. And so on, and so on.People aren't struggling to maintain the same standard of living; they're struggling to keep up with an increasing standard of living. If people would stop chasing the things they never could have afforded anyway, they'd realize they can live just fine without them.