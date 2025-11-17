Social 'They' Designed a System You Can Never Escape

What do you think ?
Elites intentionally built a system that protects their interests. This is what the current info shows.
- Corporations intentionally seek profit above human thriving
- Governments intentionally support capital growth
- Banks intentionally profit from debt
- Policies intentionally favor wealth holders
- The system intentionally rewards the already-powerful

It’s not a secret.
It’s openly written into corporate law ,central bank mandates,financial regulations,trade agreements,tax codes
The system was created by elites. They intentionally built rules that benefit them. Data shows the majority struggles while a minority accumulates wealth.
This is by design.

Check this out.
Ignore the 4 bankers conspiracy theory, look outside of the box.
 
I mean it’s better than living under a monarchy or feudalism no?

There’s gonna be winners and losers in every type of society, but this one at least allows for a lot more winners than a select few nobility or tribal chieftan.
 
UberHere said:
I mean it’s better than living under a monarchy or feudalism no?

There’s gonna be winners and losers in every type of society, but this one at least allows for a lot more winners than a select few nobility or tribal chieftan.
There could be a lot more winners if our currency wasn't printed out of debt and in private hands.
 
The XL said:
We're owned by bankers. Why do all these countries have a debt on paper that's backed by nothing? It makes absolutely no sense. Government should be in control of printing its own money, debt free.
Exactly this, the down side to printing too much money is still inflation/hyper inflation and international exchange rate. But a country to go into trillions of dollars of debt for public infrastructure overhaul makes no sense.
 
yeah bro it's like call of duty but instead of kill streaks you get get-out-of-jail-free cards for every couple million you hoard.
 
UberHere said:
I mean it’s better than living under a monarchy or feudalism no?

There’s gonna be winners and losers in every type of society, but this one at least allows for a lot more winners than a select few nobility or tribal chieftan.
Yes capitalism is better than monarchy or feudalism .
More people have the chance to move up.
But when you look at the data, it also resembles a kind of modern economic slavery.
Costs of living rise every year faster than wages. Housing that used to cost 2–3 years of income now costs 10+.
Groceries, gas, healthcare, education , all rising way faster than salaries.
So even if people technically ‘earn 150% more,’ they can afford less every decade.
Meanwhile the top 1% accumulate more wealth than the entire bottom half.
It’s not feudalism, but it is a system where a small minority extracts most of the value while the majority struggles harder each year just to maintain the same standard of living.
It might not be literal slavery, but economically, it shares many of the same dynamics: dependency, extraction, and lack of real upward mobility for most people.
 
Staying alive is pretty much slavery. Food doesn’t grow itself or hunt itself. We being smart think we’re above nature but we aren’t. We’re just good at creating buffer systems.

Before the Industrial Revolution, you needed to have tons of kids cause half of them would die. Nature is about the cruelest thing I can think of.
 
Been saying that for more than half my life.

But, I'm protected...
mMTm-8KSNo5a5tSk0lrxe3qvtI7XSSahYLrRECh1MbY.jpg
 
Modern economic slavery? lol...

You have zero perspective what true poverty looks like. Try traveling the world and get back to us. Or how people were living just 100 years ago. Even the poorest in the US live better a majority of the planet. Why is that?

And maybe do a little digging on why property values in some areas of the country have exploded.... It's not what you think it is
 
Economic Comparison: Poland vs. Venezuela
In 1990, Venezuela had a higher GDP per capita than Poland. Following the end of communist rule, Poland embraced free-market capitalism, leading to remarkable economic growth and a tenfold increase in its economy since 1990. Meanwhile, Venezuela's shift toward "Socialism for the 21st Century" under Hugo Chávez and his successor resulted in a severe economic collapse, characterized by hyperinflation, shortages, and a massive humanitarian crisis.

Poland has changed beyond recognition – and so has its place in Europe’s pecking order​

www.theguardian.com

Poland has changed beyond recognition – and so has its place in Europe's pecking order | Anna Gromada

Since 1989 my family has gone from farm labourers to high achievers. Something similar has happened to my country, says social scientist Anna Gromada
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Poland has experienced uninterrupted growth over three decades, the longest in European history. Its GDP has increased tenfold nominally, sixfold when corrected for the cost of living. It has a record low unemployment rate of 3%, lower infant mortality than Canada, higher female life expectancy than the US and less violent crime than the UK .
 
The difference is that eventually that bubble is going to burst, and things will reset. With education being so expensive, fewer people are going to be chasing those useless 4-year degrees and will pursue careers that pay more while requiring less schooling (trades). With housing being so expensive, people will move out of those big cities and into suburbs where prices remain affordable - and then prices will drop again because no one's buying at those ridiculous rates. As restaurants and fast food places get more expensive, fewer people will spend money there, and will return to simpler, more affordable home-cooked foods. And so on, and so on.

People aren't struggling to maintain the same standard of living; they're struggling to keep up with an increasing standard of living. If people would stop chasing the things they never could have afforded anyway, they'd realize they can live just fine without them.
 
Scerpi said:
Even the poorest in the US live better a majority of the planet. Why is that?
Two reasons, mainly. The first is global labor arbitrage. Quite a bit of our economic wealth as a nation is driven by utilizing extremely low-cost labor in other countries. So instead of companies in the US paying US workers slave-wages to make their product, they just pay Chinese workers slave-wages to do it. That reduces cost of living in the US, which allows US companies to pay US workers lower wages, so the executives can keep more of the pie. It's basically them utilizing cheap foreign goods and labor to lower the economic floor of the country. Don't want to pay your workers more? Make it so that they can afford to live on less.

The other reason is because our government forces a minimum wage, and offers social programs to those who are in the middle and lower classes.
 
Why did you said:
What do you think ?
Elites intentionally built a system that protects their interests. This is what the current info shows.
- Corporations intentionally seek profit above human thriving
- Governments intentionally support capital growth
- Banks intentionally profit from debt
- Policies intentionally favor wealth holders
- The system intentionally rewards the already-powerful

It’s not a secret.
It’s openly written into corporate law ,central bank mandates,financial regulations,trade agreements,tax codes
The system was created by elites. They intentionally built rules that benefit them. Data shows the majority struggles while a minority accumulates wealth.
This is by design.

Check this out.
Ignore the 4 bankers conspiracy theory, look outside of the box.
I agree with pretty much all of this, but you ought to have left out "Banks intentionally profit from debt" since that's literally how banks have always work. I.e. they securely hold peoples' money in trust and lend it out to other people for a cost (interest) and pay some of that out to the people who deposit (also interest) and pocket the difference. [EDIT:] Perhaps you meant predatory lending practices, though. That's a different story, of course. High interest payday loans, for example, should be against the law.

There really is nothing new under the sun. The essential inequity is the rich making money off their money and getting richer while the poor pay the price.
 
