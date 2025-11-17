Why did you
@Silver
Jan 26, 2015
- 14,073
- 10,140
What do you think ?
Elites intentionally built a system that protects their interests. This is what the current info shows.
- Corporations intentionally seek profit above human thriving
- Governments intentionally support capital growth
- Banks intentionally profit from debt
- Policies intentionally favor wealth holders
- The system intentionally rewards the already-powerful
It’s not a secret.
It’s openly written into corporate law ,central bank mandates,financial regulations,trade agreements,tax codes
The system was created by elites. They intentionally built rules that benefit them. Data shows the majority struggles while a minority accumulates wealth.
This is by design.
Check this out.
Ignore the 4 bankers conspiracy theory, look outside of the box.
