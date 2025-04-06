i think perhaps you only read the headline of the post and missed the real point that knowing this "astonishing revelation!" our schools and ourselves have done little to combat it.



Knowing you are being attacked or manipulated and bleatingly going ok it makes me feel smart and warm and toasty, accepting one side's "alternative facts" without seeking a shield against those attacks is just lazy and dumb



The Greeks were refining these techniques centuries ago and that was long before the instantaneous worldwide reach of the internet was available, yet most people these days don't understand these tactics as they are used against you.



And, more and more, how these things are done with no subtlety or even attempt to hide the bias, but accepted as fact and ACTED UPON.



Or you're just another snide pompous Smoot fan who thinks Hawley did nothing at all.



Either way, I say good day to you sir.



I SAID GOOD DAY!