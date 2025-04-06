toasty
a game I sometimes play to amuse myself when bored is looking at 2 major news sources about america and comparing their headlines and what they decided were the important issues of the day.
The fun part of this is trying to figure out which two countries these places are covering because they can't possibly be the same place can they?
Like today, so often one source's major bold headline is not even mentioned in the other and vice versa.
I believe rhetoric and the art of persuasion should be taught to our children at a very early age since we all have nonstop access to propaganda through the internet.
I believe now more than ever is a time when people need to be aware of how their "news" sources try to manipulate them not only from the way they spin stories, but from things like omission, placement, and establishing fake authority then using that to instruct, using fake social proof, appealing to their emotions (mostly fear these days) etc.
In today's world this is a much more useful skill to armor yourself against both propaganda and incessant marketing, than say knowing about isosceles triangles or the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, well maybe not Smoot-Hawley which seems a tad bit relative now.
BTW I honestly thought was Hawley-Smoot but maybe that is because I was a big Hawley fan and thought Smoot was a credit grabbing whore.
But anyway, I encourage everyone, left, right, maga, never trumper, and even those posting here who are convinced that only their side, and their news source is PURE & TRUE, to try out this game a few times.
Oh and read a book or two, or in some of your cases ask someone to read a book to you, about rhetoric and persuasion and give yourself and your kids a fighting chance in the war the media wages to control your heart, votes, and dollars.
Late edit- recommended reading- https://www.amazon.com/Thank-You-Arguing-Third-Persuasion/dp/0804189935
