They can stfu about Paddy Pimblett fighting for the title now

Portland8242
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 11,739
- Reaction score
- 26,081
Tsarukyan is a far better contender and a way more interesting fight for Illia.
yea a lot of people dont realize how elite arman isWish the fight with Islam didnt fall thru. Wpuld have loved to watch Islam vs Arman again. Very high level mma
and was!Arman would have been a tough fight even for Islam.
I picked Arman at 155 vs IslamArman would have been a tough fight even for Islam.
Paddy vs Charles is a bangerPaddy can wait and can go fight someone else. Let Arman fight Illia.
He is, more proven aswell. But Paddy is the fight that sells and will be bookedTsarukyan is a far better contender and a way more interesting fight for Illia.