They can stfu about Paddy Pimblett fighting for the title now

Arman is a violent grappler. He’s not a care-bear looking to make sweet love to his opponents like some of these other wrestlers. Give him the title shot!
 
Paddy is about the #15 contender for the title, if you're being generous. Arman is the clear #1.

Paddy can go have a rematch with Jared Gordon to determine who's three decent wins away from a title shot while Arman loses to Ilia.
 
He's still the #1 contender. I think most of us already knew this, but Arman just confirmed it again today.
 
Arman is kinda in a wierd position. On paper hes the clear number 1 contendar. But hes also a dumbass. Ufc doesnt want him has a champ. Punching fans, headbutting people at weigh ins, actin a fool n breaking your back for pussy. He cant be the face of the company with that kinda resume.
 
