Elections They are not just eating cats and dogs there are full on vampires feeding on human flesh and human blood

You gotta wonder what was going through Tucky's head having been reduced to platforming a washed-up screeching harpie of a comedian who is having a full-on mental breakdown in front of a cheering audience.
 
Sinister said:
You gotta wonder what was going through Tucky's head having been reduced to platforming a washed-up screeching harpie of a comedian who is having a full-on mental breakdown in front of a cheering audience.
It's the fact that the audience are cheering for it that is worse
 
One of the most insulting things about these right-wing conspiratards is how unoriginal they are. Get some new material, holy shit.

Sinister said:
By the looks of him, it's usually "did I just shit myself?"

hP4Sd9xL_400x400.jpg
 
Man, I never thought I'd say it. But Bill O'Reilly seems like he would be a genius pundit on the right nowadays.
 
Well Republicans are subterranean-dwelling goblins who eat rats and drink sewage water FACT
 
