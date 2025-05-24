Crime These soft judges need to be held accountable

Everyone feeling sorry for the criminals but not feeling sorry for FUTURE victims

I already know all the liberals will side with the judge here

The government's main function is to PROTECT the citizens that are funding it. What do you do when the government doesn't do its primary function?

 
