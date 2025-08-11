  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

these pictures made me really uncomfortable

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Gold
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
15,055
Reaction score
29,676
twistedsifter.com

21 Extreme Close Ups of the Human Eye

Born in 1976, Suren Manvelyan started to photograph when he was sixteen and became a professional photographer in 2006. His photographic interests span from Macro to Portraits, Creative phot…
twistedsifter.com

It turns out magnified close-ups of the human eye make me really queasy. They look like an alien landscape. Here are a few of the worst offenders:

extreme-close-up-of-human-eye-macro-suren-manvelyan-17.jpg


extreme-close-up-of-human-eye-macro-suren-manvelyan-15.jpg


extreme-close-up-of-human-eye-macro-suren-manvelyan-19.jpg


extreme-close-up-of-human-eye-macro-suren-manvelyan-12.jpg
 
Fun fact: When a woman is on hormone treatment, her pupil dilation is defect. Pupils grow when they get excited in natural states.

I either learned that from a newspaper OR a chick breathing down my neck.. One or the other
 
And no I don't mean birth control pills. Or transpeople

She was hot enough for me not to pay attention what the name of it was, but it shut down her sex drive for two weeks of the month.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,583
Messages
57,672,830
Members
175,799
Latest member
girishvivek

Share this page

Back
Top