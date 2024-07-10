These next two cards are pretty brutal

Honestly I was thinking the opposite - the week after has Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva and Doo Ho Choi vs Bill AlgeoThe card this weekend has a few good prospects on it. The week after is pretty rough.
Really only looking forward to seeing Agapova fight.
I do like Bill Algeo, but mostly because it allows me to make my silly Bill Algeo joke.Honestly I was thinking the opposite - the week after has Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva and Doo Ho Choi vs Bill Algeo
Yeah Blackshear vs Jackson is low-key one of the best fights on the card, and Dober vs Silva is guaranteed violence.Blackshear v Jackson is a banger
Dober v Silva banger
It's so cringe now I want to see her get KTFO.That gif us unbearable levels of embarrassing
I hate bangers.The fuck?
The week after is only rough if you don't like bangers or WMMA lol.