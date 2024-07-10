These next two cards are pretty brutal

gentel said: Honestly I was thinking the opposite - the week after has Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva and Doo Ho Choi vs Bill Algeo Click to expand...

I do like Bill Algeo, but mostly because it allows me to make my silly Bill Algeo joke.I don't consider any of those guys blue chip prospects or future contenders TBH.This weekend has Joshua Van, Gabriel Bonfim, and the UFC debut of Fatima Kline.