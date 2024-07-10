These next two cards are pretty brutal

FrankDux

FrankDux

Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
Joined
Feb 3, 2018
Messages
3,192
Reaction score
9,283
Really only looking forward to seeing Agapova fight.

IMG-5534.gif
 
The card this weekend has a few good prospects on it. The week after is pretty rough.
 
Ares Black said:
The card this weekend has a few good prospects on it. The week after is pretty rough.
Click to expand...
Honestly I was thinking the opposite - the week after has Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva and Doo Ho Choi vs Bill Algeo
 
gentel said:
Honestly I was thinking the opposite - the week after has Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva and Doo Ho Choi vs Bill Algeo
Click to expand...
I do like Bill Algeo, but mostly because it allows me to make my silly Bill Algeo joke.

I don't consider any of those guys blue chip prospects or future contenders TBH.

This weekend has Joshua Van, Gabriel Bonfim, and the UFC debut of Fatima Kline.
 
Blackshear v Jackson is a banger
Johnson v Van Banger
Dober v Silva banger
Erosa v Crod Intriguing
Rose v Cortez intriguing
Bonfim v Loosa intriguing
JJ v Kline intriguing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,542
Messages
55,832,250
Members
174,952
Latest member
dougstar17

Share this page

Back
Top