These mashup songs are freaking hilarious

Chad R. Thundercock

Chad R. Thundercock

Nov 30, 2005
16,071
16,703
I'm a big fan of Bill Withers (Ain't No Sunshine, Just The Two of Us, etc) and I absolutely love Pantera. So I was intrigued when I came across this sacrilegious looking mashup of Wither's Use Me and Pantera's Mouth For War. Surprisingly enough, the result is acoustically pleasing. Here, give it a listen:



Here's another mashup that I enjoyed. It's Ratt's instrumental of Round and Round intertwined with the a capella of Marvin Gaye's Heard It Through The Grapevine:



This one's not a mashup, but if you're wondering what the bastard offspring of outlaw country and groove metal sounds like, then allow me to introduce you to Rebel Meets Rebel, a side project of Pantera minus Phil Anselmo and David Allan Coe:

 
Bob Marley and Billy Idol, who would have thought..

 
Awesome Mash Up. Biggie Smalls + Stickerbrush Symphony from Donkey Kong Country 2.

 
I had to necro this. I usually don't go for mashups but a friend sent me this today and it is amazing. Its by the same guy in the OP. Something like 11 bands in this mashup over the top of Terrible Lie by NIN, one of my favorite songs.

 
