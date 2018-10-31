These mashup songs are freaking hilarious

Chad R. Thundercock
I'm a big fan of Bill Withers (Ain't No Sunshine, Just The Two of Us, etc) and I absolutely love Pantera. So I was intrigued when I came across this sacrilegious looking mashup of Wither's Use Me and Pantera's Mouth For War. Surprisingly enough, the result is acoustically pleasing. Here, give it a listen:
Here's another mashup that I enjoyed. It's Ratt's instrumental of Round and Round intertwined with the a capella of Marvin Gaye's Heard It Through The Grapevine:
This one's not a mashup, but if you're wondering what the bastard offspring of outlaw country and groove metal sounds like, then allow me to introduce you to Rebel Meets Rebel, a side project of Pantera minus Phil Anselmo and David Allan Coe:
