These goddamn racist, corrupt, shameless, imbeciles of judges

HOW DID RINAT WIN THAT? LIKE SERIOUSLY WHAT THE FUCK



We get it, Rinat fighting in Abu Dhabi against a brazillian but these judges pissed all over a triumphant breakthrough upset. Takedowns defended should score points. Rinat did NOTHING with his two short takedowns. He had like 18 failed takedowns. Rinat landed some decent strikes but Leal best the shit out of him all three rounds. I am so damn upset about this. This is how you take an awesome and fun fight, set it on fire and deficate on it