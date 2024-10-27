These goddamn racist, corrupt, shameless, imbeciles of judges

HOW DID RINAT WIN THAT? LIKE SERIOUSLY WHAT THE FUCK

We get it, Rinat fighting in Abu Dhabi against a brazillian but these judges pissed all over a triumphant breakthrough upset. Takedowns defended should score points. Rinat did NOTHING with his two short takedowns. He had like 18 failed takedowns. Rinat landed some decent strikes but Leal best the shit out of him all three rounds. I am so damn upset about this. This is how you take an awesome and fun fight, set it on fire and deficate on it
 
Wait, your accusations are illegal. These guys are beyond our criticism.
Wait till a mod yellow cards you.
 
Rinat was landing the bigger shots in the later parts of rounds while Leal was mostly whiffing his ones at that time and looking bad. Leal's visuals are pretty terrible, but that's just the way he is.

Rinat did enough during the rounds and didn't get obviously destroyed that those big shots were probably enough later.

I scored it 2-1 Leal, but I can see how some judges went 2-1 Rinat.
 
It’s well known now that the desert (besides Vegas) does strange things to judges, refs and doctahs


xhaydenx said:
I scored it 2-1 Leal, but I can see how some judges went 2-1 Rinat.
That's how I saw it too, but one absolutely corrupt judge scored it 30-27 for Rinat. That's just criminal. Leal got fucked.
 
IMG_1089.jpeg

Robbery of the year. Not only one judge was totally clueless and/or corrupt, they really scored it for Rinat. Anyone here scoring more than 1 round for Rinat are trolling
 
