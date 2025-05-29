Tech These are the best phone chargers I've ever used.

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
59,433
Reaction score
122,029
Tell me if this sounds familiar.
You've used a phone for a few years, its paid off, working perfectly.... but its no longer charging consistently, quickly, or the worst-case scenario...not at all.

'Just get a new charge port installed.'
And I did, and it cost me 2/3rds of what a new phone of the same model on Ebay would have been.
And 2 months later, the new charge port is already acting up.

I'm the type of smartphone user that prefers my phone to be 80+% charged, which means hooking it up to the charger like 6+ times a day.
Day after day.
Week after week.
Month after month.
It begins to wear on the charge port.

So I've already picked up a new set of chargers, and I'm going to be using them on a new phone from Day 1, and they allow the phone to be charged without wearing down the port.

Apparently there's numerous brands like these products and I'm pretty sure the chargers I ordered is 'Chinese Brand 213,' but I'm impressed with the concept and quality so far.

Screenshot_20250529_181712.jpg

Screenshot_20250529_181727.jpg

Screenshot_20250529_181818.jpg
 
GearSolidMetal said:
'Just get a new charge port installed.'
And I did, and it cost me 2/3rds of what a new phone of the same model on Ebay would have been.
And 2 months later, the new charge port is already acting up.
Click to expand...

Solution doesnt solve the cause. However you handle the phone when charging is causing damage to the port. Ideally incorporate passive phone chargers.

In the end this charging cable only introduces one more point of failure.
 
KaNesDeath said:
In the end this charging cable only introduces one more point of failure.
Click to expand...
Incorrect.
Inserting the USB-C charger into the phone's charge port thousands of times over the course of months or years causes the charge port to wear out.
This new charger keeps this in the phone's port consistently, without need for it ever to be removed unless you use the port to transfer data.

20250529_185409.jpg
20250529_185429.jpg

And the charger input magnetically connects to the piece inserted into the port.

20250529_185716.jpg
20250529_185720.jpg
20250529_185729.jpg

And it swivels, allowing 360 rotation, and if its pulled from any angle it detatches. No chance of the charge port being damaged if the cord is jerked with force from an uncomfortable angle.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Incorrect.
Click to expand...

Point is your general use it causing a failure. Introducing a protruding connector to the port that increases lateral tension on it can and will cause additional problems given the history. So eliminate the need to use the charging port.
 
I've used them for years on things like my mouse, game controllers, hand warmer, etc. They work great for anything doesn't require fast charging or data transfer.
 
Not sure that would work with OnePlus or Oppo or any using proprietary charging tech.

Then again, most of those phones charge in 30 minutes and last all day. So the in and out is less an issue.

Solid concept though it depends on you needs/hardware I think
 
KaNesDeath said:
Passive chargers work between 70% to 90%. Compared to the 90% to 95% of wired charging.
Click to expand...

Passive chargers, referring to wireless chargers, are inferior chargers in almost every way, and not all phones are wireless-charging compatable.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Passive chargers, referring to wireless chargers, are inferior chargers in almost every way, and not all phones are wireless-charging compatable.
Click to expand...

So this isnt caused by repetitive overuse and or mishandling. Its hardware age related?
 
GearSolidMetal said:
"Solution - Stop charging your phone and it'll last forever."

<{hughesimpress}>
Click to expand...
LOL, it's lovely, isn't it? Most useless post of the day by you-know-who #12,428.

Also, no, passive chargers aren't 70%-90% effective compared to 90%-95% for wired chargers. I'm giving myself an Indian burn I'm facepalming so hard at the shit I read from that account.
https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/12/16/tested-magsafe-charging-speed-versus-qi-usb-c-and-usb-a
46151-89809-iPhone-12-Charging-Speeds-xl.jpg


The above is an older chart for the 20W MagSafe wireless charger (delivered 12.5W peak power). The newer MagSafe is 25W and can deliver a peak of up to 22.5W for the latest 16gen iPhones. However, you'll notice the above chart doesn't even compare a 30W wired charger which would be the peak for the iPhone, and I believe that was already the case for the generation it tested above. Almost every wireless charger you see on bestselling charts (ex. Amazon) is 10W-15W, and in reality, these practically deliver closer to 5W-8W effective performance. Meanwhile, the top wired chargers are 30W, and there is very little power lost over cable transfer. Your battery will degrade faster using wireless charging, even with those as fine as the MagSafe, due to the heat created by the inefficiency of the transfer. It's harder on the hardware, especially if you live in hot environments where it is exacerbating ambient conditions.

I don't keep up, anymore, I haven't read anything about this kind of device: anecdotal or formal. I don't know if it's generating more heat abutting the port where those magnets connect than if it was wired, but it seems to be a creative solution.
 
KaNesDeath said:
So this isnt caused by repetitive overuse and or mishandling. Its hardware age related?
Click to expand...
'Repeative overuse' meaning using the phone as it's designed to be used.
Madmick said:
Also, no, passive chargers aren't 70%-90% effective compared to 90%-95% for wired chargers. I'm giving myself an Indian burn I'm facepalming so hard at the shit I read from that account.
Click to expand...
Kanesdeath's best contribution to Sherdog is reminding everyone to be thankful for our critical thinking skills.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GearSolidMetal
Tech The most ridiculous smartphone ever.
Replies
6
Views
350
DougieJones
DougieJones

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,706
Messages
57,354,647
Members
175,669
Latest member
Cristian Pareja

Share this page

Back
Top