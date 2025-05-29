GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 59,433
- Reaction score
- 122,029
Tell me if this sounds familiar.
You've used a phone for a few years, its paid off, working perfectly.... but its no longer charging consistently, quickly, or the worst-case scenario...not at all.
'Just get a new charge port installed.'
And I did, and it cost me 2/3rds of what a new phone of the same model on Ebay would have been.
And 2 months later, the new charge port is already acting up.
I'm the type of smartphone user that prefers my phone to be 80+% charged, which means hooking it up to the charger like 6+ times a day.
Day after day.
Week after week.
Month after month.
It begins to wear on the charge port.
So I've already picked up a new set of chargers, and I'm going to be using them on a new phone from Day 1, and they allow the phone to be charged without wearing down the port.
Apparently there's numerous brands like these products and I'm pretty sure the chargers I ordered is 'Chinese Brand 213,' but I'm impressed with the concept and quality so far.
