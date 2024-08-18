These 4 Idiots.

Poirierfan
*Retired* Cajun Couyon
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 32,117
- Reaction score
- 59,510
I was gonna let it be, but holy shit kids. All 4 of these doofus's were devastated when Izzy lost, smdh. They looked like their best friend had just dieded.
*Rogan- The Izzy of old is back!
*Schaub- Worried about his post on Instagram about Izzy (the comments).
*Tony- Mostly gay and quiet.
* Unknown Black Guy- Most devastated, feels like America lost a war.
*Rogan- The Izzy of old is back!
*Schaub- Worried about his post on Instagram about Izzy (the comments).
*Tony- Mostly gay and quiet.
* Unknown Black Guy- Most devastated, feels like America lost a war.
Last edited: