These 4 Idiots.

I was gonna let it be, but holy shit kids. All 4 of these doofus's were devastated when Izzy lost, smdh. They looked like their best friend had just dieded.

*Rogan- The Izzy of old is back!

*Schaub- Worried about his post on Instagram about Izzy (the comments).

*Tony- Mostly gay and quiet.

* Unknown Black Guy- Most devastated, feels like America lost a war.

 
“Dude dude dude.. Omg omg omg omg.. He hurt him, dude. He hurt him”.

“Dricus is a fuckin animal, dude. A fuckin animal”.

Fuck I missed Rogan on the ppv telecast. He’s so insightful. And his command of the language, embarrasses myself.

Can't bring myself to watch because I really can't bear Rogan and I'd never smoke a cigar with those goofballs but I am a big Izzy fight fan. I thought he looked great but not as fast or as durable as in the past. Congrats to Dricus on his heart and perseverance. The differing styles really complimented each other and made for an entertaining showdown.
 
