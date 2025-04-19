News There's Waldo Calling out Tybura UPDATE: vs Spivac June 7

But where is Waldo
 
Fat blobs fight, Salsa boy got a good looking resume at 6-1 in the UFC, but he's fought nothing but really bad fighters or at least fighters at really bad spot in their career like Arlovski and Spann.
Tybura should be able to gatekeep one more time.
Crazy how terrible heavweight is that he's like the second best "prospect" in the division.
 
Luthien said:
But where is Waldo
Tybura has got to be 50+ by now, he made his UFC debut when he was like 35, but seems to only age 1 year every 4 years since being in UFC lol. He isn't as bad as Alexey Olyinik and Blagoy Ivanov and those absurd age cutters, but I expect him to be 34 in the Waldo fight lol

HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Tybura has got to be 50+ by now, he made his UFC debut when he was like 35
He just turned 39. Made his UFC debut in April 2019. He was 26. I don't think he ages slowly like you think. I am assuming your perception of time is off and you got fired from your job at the carnival guessing peoples age. Were you equally bad at the guessing weight? Did you think Tybura was a FW?
 
Waldo's success continues to astound me. He is so limited, even by HW MMA standards. I think Tybura outclasses him as long as he remembers that Waldo has no idea how to defend kicks or how to grapple.
 
Safton said:
Waldo's success continues to astound me. He is so limited, even by HW MMA standards. I think Tybura outclasses him as long as he remembers that Waldo has no idea how to defend kicks or how to grapple.
Don’t put any kind of hope into Tybura, he’s pure shit at this point
 
I like Waldo's antics during the fight. Looking forward to him doing that and someone humbling him in the process.
 
MigitAs said:
Don't put any kind of hope into Tybura, he's pure shit at this point
It's not so much "hope" in Tybura as a lack of hope in Waldo. Tybura is an unremarkable and mediocre gatekeeper, but a proven one while Waldo is just... ???????
 
Both of these guys are pretty not good but I would pick Tybura if he uses his grappling. I can’t believe Waldo has 6-1 UFC record he is so mediocre.
 
