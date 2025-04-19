DougieJones
I honestly do not think either one of these guys has enough starpower to headline an apex cardThe quintessential apex main event if ever there was one
Tybura has got to be 50+ by now, he made his UFC debut when he was like 35, but seems to only age 1 year every 4 years since being in UFC lol. He isn't as bad as Alexey Olyinik and Blagoy Ivanov and those absurd age cutters, but I expect him to be 34 in the Waldo fight lol
He just turned 39. Made his UFC debut in April 2019. He was 26. I don't think he ages slowly like you think. I am assuming your perception of time is off and you got fired from your job at the carnival guessing peoples age. Were you equally bad at the guessing weight? Did you think Tybura was a FW?
Waldo's success continues to astound me. He is so limited, even by HW MMA standards. I think Tybura outclasses him as long as he remembers that Waldo has no idea how to defend kicks or how to grapple.
