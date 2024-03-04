There's too many celebrities nowadays

Bornstarch
Whenever a celebrity is mentioned, most of the time, I have no idea who they are. There's too many actors and actresses... from movies to TV to streaming like Netflix or Amazon, etc.. Social media celebrities like Tik Tok, Youtube, Instagram... and also too many music artists. I don't know 99% of them. I have no idea who Meghan Thee Stallion is or lil Morkey. I've heard the names but have no clue who they are.
Back in the 80s growing up, there were MUCH fewer celebrities. There was Arnold and Sly and not too, too many others. Madonna, Prince, etc.. I was familiar with all of them.
