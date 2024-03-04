There's too many celebrities nowadays

Bornstarch said: Whenever a celebrity is mentioned, most of the time, I have no idea who they are. There's too many actors and actresses... from movies to TV to streaming like Netflix or Amazon, etc.. Social media celebrities like Tik Tok, Youtube, Instagram... and also too many music artists. I don't know 99% of them. I have no idea who Meghan Thee Stallion is or lil Morkey. I've heard the names but have no clue who they are.



Back in the 80s growing up, there were MUCH fewer celebrities. There was Arnold and Sly and not too, too many others. Madonna, Prince, etc.. I was familiar with all of them. Click to expand...

I would say actually there are probably fewer famous muscians these days than there were 30-40 years ago as music IMHO has become less culturally important with time, actors I think things have stayed somewhat similar and sports people I think perhaps increased.What I think has shifted significantly though is that really sucessful people these days tend to try and stay out of the media besides doing PR work for whatever their career is. Compared to the 80's or the 90's I think such people avoid the "celeb media machine" rather more and generally tend to live more private lives.I think thats meant that the celeb media basically needed someone to fill the gap and thus reality/social media "stars" have become much more prominent and numerous, people who are "famous for being famous", who's careers are basically about providing content for the celeb media to cover because someone like say Scarlett Johansson doesnt offer them much. They might also have some other career as well like being a muscian but there clearly someone who's career depends on working the media circuit.