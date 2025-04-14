There's so many scammers on instagram

Trabaho

Trabaho

bleep bloop, I am a robot
@Silver
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
11,581
Reaction score
9,765
Legal scamms. Pretend to be rich. Post pictures from vacations, rented cars, rented houses, models, pretend to have bodyguards ect ect. Sell courses on how to get rich and similar things like trading.

Why is this so legal and not even the platform takes it down.

It pisses me off so much. I see it non stop.

There's gotta be 100 000 scammers by now
 
I have never used that particular message board, but if it is full of scammers why would you keep using it?
 
Courses on how to get rich etc have been going for years, granted it's amplified now with social media etc.

It's sleazy and degenerate but many people are, like nature it's survival of the fittest, if you fall for that shit it's on you too.
 
Buy my ebook and you can make $10k per month in passive income dropshipping
 
Try my new course on how to avoid scammers.........on all social media platforms.....
 
We clearly don't have the same algorithm.

All I see are Asians chicks or big titties....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,535
Messages
57,169,104
Members
175,561
Latest member
Mynssen78

Share this page

Back
Top