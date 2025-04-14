There's so many scammers on instagram

Trabaho
Legal scamms. Pretend to be rich. Post pictures from vacations, rented cars, rented houses, models, pretend to have bodyguards ect ect. Sell courses on how to get rich and similar things like trading.
Why is this so legal and not even the platform takes it down.
It pisses me off so much. I see it non stop.
There's gotta be 100 000 scammers by now
