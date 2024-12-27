There's random people on the street, myself included, that would beat TF out of some UFC fighters...

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

Sep 18, 2022
4,790
9,003
The UFC has done a brilliant job of building a billion dollar industry based upon the lie that UFC fighters are the best in the world.

Jake Paul, for instance, a Disney kid, would beat TF out of a lot of UFC fighters on the street or in a cage.

It's truly amazing what brilliant marketing can do.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Well that's because you are a Sherdog brown belt

Us Sherdoggers could easily give Jon Jones his first real loss. We are just too busy banging Boise dimes and making millions to bother with human cawkfighting

<{UberTS}><mma1>
 
When you had your orange belt like in the pic below I can see why people would doubt you, but now that you're a Sherdog brown belt it's become pretty hard to question your logic


1735273951126.png
 
Jake Paul would whoop your ass
 
