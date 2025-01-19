There's nothing for Islam in LW right now

Islam says he'll fight anyone, but as a fan, it sucks that the top ten are basically all guys he beat before, or people coming off of loses.



The only one who seems like a threat is Topuria, but he's another FW who's even lower on the greatness scale than Volk who Islam defeated twice... A win over him not only doesn't add to Islam's legacy, but some will argue it hinders it. "Oh he just beat a second FW", etc...



He should just move up and beat Belal