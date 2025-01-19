  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

There's nothing for Islam in LW right now

Islam says he'll fight anyone, but as a fan, it sucks that the top ten are basically all guys he beat before, or people coming off of loses.

The only one who seems like a threat is Topuria, but he's another FW who's even lower on the greatness scale than Volk who Islam defeated twice... A win over him not only doesn't add to Islam's legacy, but some will argue it hinders it. "Oh he just beat a second FW", etc...

He should just move up and beat Belal
 
Islam is a generational talent who went on this long streak, because his mentor was also a generational talent in the same weight class. Islam wants 170 belt, but Belal there and if Belal defeats Shavkat, Islam for sure not moving up and I think Shavkat dog walks Islam if they have to fight. The fight is with Arman, but looks like Arman missed his shot and needs to fight someone else now.
 
Lots of people seem to think Islam beats Pereira

I'd say give Islam to Jiri as a title eliminator and to see if he can hang at that size
 
Except to beat at least one real nr1 or nr2 LW contender. You know, that would be awesome!

All this „nothing left for him BS“ is pure theoretical bla bla when dude has not defended against one single top lw contender. In this sport you dont get theoretical wins added to your record just because your fans dont see how anyone could beat you in near future. You have to walk the walk.
 
Except to beat at least one real nr1 or nr2 LW contender. You know, that would be awesome!

All this „nothing left for him BS“ is pure theoretical bla bla when dude has not defended against one single top lw contender. In this sport you dont get theoretical wins added to your record just because your fans dont see how anyone could beat you in near future. You have to walk the walk.
The nr1 and nr2 are both guys he beat before. He especially trampled over Oliveira with ease.

Then they got their rematches and they pulled out because a scratch/back pain. Who else is there? Gamrot? Lost. Gaethje? Lost. Chandler? Lost. Dariush? Lost. Holloway? Lost and a FW.

The rest Islam has beaten.
 
