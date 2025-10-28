There's no way Tom Cruise didn't steal this from Captain America

Adamant
The core of the story is too close to be a coincidence.
(2023)
(2014)
Cliffs: Tom Cruise is on the London Tube wearing a ballcap and trying to blend in. A kid spots him and is in awe, and is seemingly the only one to notice him, so Tom looks at her and puts his finger to his lips to shush her from drawing attention. The kid complies and no one notices him.
When I first heard Tom tell this story I immediately thought of Winter Soldier.
