There's no way Tom Cruise didn't steal this from Captain America

The core of the story is too close to be a coincidence.


(2023)


(2014)

Cliffs: Tom Cruise is on the London Tube wearing a ballcap and trying to blend in. A kid spots him and is in awe, and is seemingly the only one to notice him, so Tom looks at her and puts his finger to his lips to shush her from drawing attention. The kid complies and no one notices him.

When I first heard Tom tell this story I immediately thought of Winter Soldier.
 
He's pretty short, the girl probably thought it was a boy from her school.
 
I believe this about as much as I believe politicians who claim people come up to them on the street with tears in their eyes thanking them
 
I literally have no idea what's unbelievable about this story. I've been at San Diego comic con a bunch of times times, and similar things can happen. Nobody as big as Cruise, but sometimes you catch somebody and its obvious they dont want to be noticed.
 
I literally have no idea what's unbelievable about this story. I've been at San Diego comic con a bunch of times times, and similar things can happen. Nobody as big as Cruise, but sometimes you catch somebody and it’s obvious they dont want to be noticed.
Yeah it doesn’t seem like that far of a stretch especially for someone of his profile. Cool story
 
I literally have no idea what's unbelievable about this story. I've been at San Diego comic con a bunch of times times, and similar things can happen. Nobody as big as Cruise, but sometimes you catch somebody and its obvious they dont want to be noticed.
It just seems a little too close to what happened in Winter Solider to be legit. He probably saw it and then built it up around that.

I'm sure people spot him all the time and probably nod or whatever in a public place. But this to me seems like a total embellishment.
 
