There's no point in being a chemical gatekeeper

Ok, so you're butthurt that certain fighters took a substance that is now banned (but wasn't before), and you think that makes them a worse person than your favorite fighters who take substances that aren't banned YET.



What the fuck is your problem? Can we just let them bang? Are you seriously having your period over the fact that they took a substance that slightly improves their gains while slightly improving their recovery time?

Again- what the fuck is your problem? Do you think they're drinking Hulk potions?



Did the substance increase their fight IQ? Did it make them gain drive and motivation to be the best? Did it retroactively change their parent's genes to give them a superior physique?



Yes, Jon Jones is a fuckin criminal, but LET HIM BANG BRO. I don't need my entertainers to be angels. Demons are fine too.

Stop being a teacher's pet. Grow the fuck up.





Can't wait to see the crybaby-ass responses.