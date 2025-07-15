There's no point in being a chemical gatekeeper

Connection Lost

Connection Lost

Ok, so you're butthurt that certain fighters took a substance that is now banned (but wasn't before), and you think that makes them a worse person than your favorite fighters who take substances that aren't banned YET.

What the fuck is your problem? Can we just let them bang? Are you seriously having your period over the fact that they took a substance that slightly improves their gains while slightly improving their recovery time?
Again- what the fuck is your problem? Do you think they're drinking Hulk potions?

Did the substance increase their fight IQ? Did it make them gain drive and motivation to be the best? Did it retroactively change their parent's genes to give them a superior physique?

Yes, Jon Jones is a fuckin criminal, but LET HIM BANG BRO. I don't need my entertainers to be angels. Demons are fine too.
Stop being a teacher's pet. Grow the fuck up.


Can't wait to see the crybaby-ass responses.
 
Welcome to Sherdog forum, Sakakibara-san

wanderlei-silva.gif
 
Fuck the fuck off you fuckin whiney bitch. Sorry your boy couldn't pass a drug test like everyone else.
 
Nah, stop coping. If the org is suppose to be clean, they should fight clean.

That being said, instead of crying about this stuff just support the Enhanced Games. Steroids allowed and it's monitored, win-win for everyone.
 
So anyone looking to get into pro MMA has to

1 be at a disatvantage in a phisical combat situation

2 start injecting drugs and suffer side effects


Why not leave everyone natural and the fights still end by KO without steroid induced diseases
 
Are you under the impression roids were legal while Jones was in the UFC?

Huh? What?
 
How does someone this stupid survive long enough to make 709 posts?

Mods? Are you taking bribes? Which, in this guy's case, I guess would be in the form of magic beans or something?
 
