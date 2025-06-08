Theres no male american champions (and one american female champion)

This is harrowing to me. On one aspect I appreciate the global appeal of ufc athletes, on the other I wish my country was doing better right now XD. What are your thoughts? Is USA truly outshined right now? Who's the next american champion?

From male HW-FLW: UK, Russia, South Africa, Australia, (Vacant: Formerly Russia, next Brazil vs Spain), Australia, Georgia, Brazil.

As for the ladies we have the lone outlier in Kayla Harrison for US. Then we got Kyrgyzstan and China

So besides Kayla we get a fat zero. Unprecedented times lol
 
left off the GOAT

Took the entire world combined to almost beat us for a brief moment in time, congrats!
 
This is harrowing to me. On one aspect I appreciate the global appeal of ufc athletes, on the other I wish my country was doing better right now XD. What are your thoughts? Is USA truly outshined right now? Who's the next american champion?

From male HW-FW: UK, Russia, South Africa, Australia, (Vacant: Formerly Russia, next Brazil vs Spain), Australia, Georgia, Brazil.

As for the ladies we have the lone outlier in Kayla Harrison for US. Then we got Kyrgyzstan and China

So besides Kayla we get a fat zero. Unprecedented times lol
Jon Jones?
 
Also Merab is an American citizen.
That clearly reps Georgia.. The country, not the southern state. But if people want to count him as American, I’m fine with that. There have been more than just a few champions that have become American citizens.
 
The American wrestlers aren't coming over like the Russian ones. It is what it is. Maybe they are happy just doing olympics and coaching? Seemed like we used to get higher caliber wrestlers from the US in earlier eras.
 
