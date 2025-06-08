Theres no male american champions (and one american female champion)

CroCopsLHK
This is harrowing to me. On one aspect I appreciate the global appeal of ufc athletes, on the other I wish my country was doing better right now XD. What are your thoughts? Is USA truly outshined right now? Who's the next american champion?
From male HW-FLW: UK, Russia, South Africa, Australia, (Vacant: Formerly Russia, next Brazil vs Spain), Australia, Georgia, Brazil.
As for the ladies we have the lone outlier in Kayla Harrison for US. Then we got Kyrgyzstan and China
So besides Kayla we get a fat zero. Unprecedented times lol
