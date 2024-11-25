There's no evidence Liddell ever had a great chin

People claim Liddells chin got cracked but he never faced any puncher before Rampage. The fight against randleman was short and stopped very quickly.

Liddell got koed by Rampage when he was still in his prime and had rematch against Ortiz later on and other fights he won.

I think it's time to dispell this myth once and for all.

Ortiz slept him but that was many years later.
 
any fighter will tell you that chins "go" eventually. of course there's always an exception to the rule. the freaks of nature. but you can only get hit on the button so many times before it can't absorb what it used to. to say there's no evidence of him ever having a chin is just silly. he took some crazy shots from metzger, Alistair, Vitor, etc etc etc etc. in fact there's incredible "evidence" he had a great chin. until it "went"
 
babalu cracked chuck clean, its why he over extended into the uppercut if memory serves correct
 
any fighter will tell you that chins "go" eventually. of course there's always an exception to the rule. the freaks of nature. but you can only get hit on the button so many times before it can't absorb what it used to. to say there's no evidence of him ever having a chin is just silly. he took some crazy shots from metzger, Alistair, Vitor, etc etc etc etc. in fact there's incredible "evidence" he had a great chin. until it "went"
There's no evidence it was any better than when Rampage TKoed him the first time.
 
He didn't get KOd by Rampage in pride, which is when his chin was great
Chuck was 38 when he got KO'd by Rampage in the rematch. The same age as Anderson when he lost to Weidman. For some reason, certain fighters get the "past prime" excuse around age 32 and others don't.

I'm pretty sure Belfort landed some decent shots on Chuck and he had wars with Mezger, Pele and others. Chuck won a 30-minute fight (no time limits) with Pele in his second fight. Pele was 13-2 at the time. He was one of the Brazilians who had been fighting/training before UFC was a thing, but was still young when he fought Chuck (around 25).
 
Mezger threw one head kick that Chuck rolled with. Chuck was spared bombs before Rampage, Rashad, etc . Fact
 
