There's no evidence Liddell ever had a great chin

any fighter will tell you that chins "go" eventually. of course there's always an exception to the rule. the freaks of nature. but you can only get hit on the button so many times before it can't absorb what it used to. to say there's no evidence of him ever having a chin is just silly. he took some crazy shots from metzger, Alistair, Vitor, etc etc etc etc. in fact there's incredible "evidence" he had a great chin. until it "went"