There's no evidence Liddell ever had a great chin

Intermission
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 550
- Reaction score
- 314
People claim Liddells chin got cracked but he never faced any puncher before Rampage. The fight against randleman was short and stopped very quickly.
Liddell got koed by Rampage when he was still in his prime and had rematch against Ortiz later on and other fights he won.
I think it's time to dispell this myth once and for all.
Ortiz slept him but that was many years later.
Liddell got koed by Rampage when he was still in his prime and had rematch against Ortiz later on and other fights he won.
I think it's time to dispell this myth once and for all.
Ortiz slept him but that was many years later.