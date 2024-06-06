Theres a debate about Jones vs Blaydes on another forum... lets discuss

lerobshow
I'm not gonna say what I think yet or what forum it is (were on Sherdog babe) because I want to open a discussion here but let's say Jones win and Blaydes upset Aspinall -- Do y'all think Jones will have a problem with Curtis?
Let's talk guys. I've been arguing for hours here in Thailand with people at the gym and what I'm hearing is crazy.
I want to hear y'all opinions.
