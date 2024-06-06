  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Theres a debate about Jones vs Blaydes on another forum... lets discuss

I'm not gonna say what I think yet or what forum it is (were on Sherdog babe) because I want to open a discussion here but let's say Jones win and Blaydes upset Aspinall -- Do y'all think Jones will have a problem with Curtis?

Let's talk guys. I've been arguing for hours here in Thailand with people at the gym and what I'm hearing is crazy.

I want to hear y'all opinions.
 
If Jon accepted a Blaydes fight I would assume Jon would be confident in beating him.. That would be enough for me to think he'd win.
 
Jon could probably hang with Curtis.

Blaydes got stuffed by Ngannou and Jailton was out wrestling him fairly one-sidedly until he went full tard not defending against elbows upside his dome.

Juicehead would probably out grapple him.
 
I dont think Jones would have an issue with Blaydes. Too much of a difference in technique, IQ, chin, and cardio.
 
Curtis Blaydes can give anyone a run for their money on a good night.
 
I cant trust Blaydes in top fights. It's not a skills thing. Just him shitting the bed.

Jones never shat on that bed.

Thats why im happy Tom/Blaydes are rematching. It's the best option aside from Jones/Tom. I want to see Jones vs the winner.
 
