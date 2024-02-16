News There will be a UFC 300 Q&A conference tomorrow

If it’s not a legit wtf how the fuck announcement they might as well leave Max v Gaethje as the main as that’s going to be awesome even if Drake were to bet on both of em
 
I think there is some kind of q and a session I heard on mma fighting. I believe they said Max is going to be there.
 
Jackonfire said:
We have enough journeymen. We don’t need one that struts around smoking weed with no thc in it and throwing up gang signs on the stage at the press conference while he’s pushing 40. It’s embarrassing. His loss to jake Paul was the final mail in the coffin.
 
We all know that hairline is retreating faster than Conor from an actual fight, but I never noticed that failing mustache until now. Shit looks like me in high school.
 
