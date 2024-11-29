There were 14,532 games released on Steam last year - oversaturated money grabbing market, and AI made games havent even arrived yet

TheMaster
Not really been into gaming for over 15 years since my mid 20's, but since I decided to get a new laptop I thought why not have a look at what the industry is up to....
Its just crazy...there's literaly 40 new games being released per day just on this platform, if you include others its way higher.
'There Are Simply Too Many Games To Play', Says Head of Publishing at Nacon
It has been said by a high-ranking representative of Nacon that there are too many games on the market, presenting players and developers with a dilemma.
So since I am an OG and played the original Doom when I was a kid I thought I would stick to what I know and got the latest one.
Quite badass yes and nostalgic also but beyond these familair old skool titles its just a mess how they churn them out nowadays.