Media There was only one way Brian Ortega was going to finish Yair Rodriguez…

I can't believe they just released the fight choreography like that. Way to break kayfabe.
 
Last edited:
Volk set up an arm triangle on yair too, didn't finish it though. Also, the takedowns brian hit on yair were the same ones volk hit on yair. Brian clearly did his homework, which is good to see.

Can't stand listening to rener gracie though. The guy sounds like he's always trying to sell something.
 
fortheo said:
Volk set up an arm triangle on yair too, didn't finish it though. Also, the takedowns brian hit on yair were the same ones volk hit on yair. Brian clearly did his homework, which is good to see.

Can't stand listening to rener gracie though. The guy sounds like he's always trying to sell something.
Click to expand...
It's because he is always trying to sell something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,657
Messages
55,158,558
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top