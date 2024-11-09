There should be no expectation for Jon Jones to fight Aspinall if he wants to fight Pereira instead

Anything Jon Jones is doing as a HW champion is a cherry on top of his illustrious career.

Fighting Pereira over Aspinall would make sense. Alex is KOing people left and right in a division below and he’s not a small guy. He has a Heavyweight frame.

Aspinall and his fans need to realize he is the B side to the equation. Alex has just as much of a right to go up and challenge Jon Jones … he’s put in the work of being a dominant champ in a a division below.
 
a man in a suit and tie is pointing at another man in a suit and tie .
 
Most people don't agree with you.

Bore off.
 
GodzillaKO said:
Anything Jon Jones is doing as a HW champion is a cherry on top of his illustrious career.

Fighting Pereira over Aspinall would make sense. Alex is KOing people left and right in a division below and he’s not a small guy. He has a Heavyweight frame.

Aspinall and his fans need to realize he is the B side to the equation. Alex has just as much of a right to go up and challenge Jon Jones … he’s put in the work of being a dominant champ in a a division below.
Agreed
After he beats Aspinall there will be someone else for him to fight

Mma fans were happy enough for Gsp to cherry pick bisping to pick up an easy title then run away after

The same guy that ran away in his prime after the controversial fight vs hendricks

This isn't a post to hate gsp, he is number 3 on my UFC goat list and 4 overall, but it's more to point out the double standards
 
Jones will not fight Tom. Period. Accept that and move on. XD - He will fight Stipe / Retire / Rematch Stipe if he lost and retire after that. Or fight Poatan. That's it. Either way Tom isn't getting any love.
 
If he doesn't want to fight Aspinall then that's fine, just vacate the title.
 
So we should not expect Jon Jones to fight Aspinall if he wants to fight Alex. That's... logical..?
 
GodzillaKO said:
Anything Jon Jones is doing as a HW champion is a cherry on top of his illustrious career.

Fighting Pereira over Aspinall would make sense. Alex is KOing people left and right in a division below and he’s not a small guy. He has a Heavyweight frame.

Aspinall and his fans need to realize he is the B side to the equation. Alex has just as much of a right to go up and challenge Jon Jones … he’s put in the work of being a dominant champ in a a division below.
Didn't have the stones to post this with your real account?
 
