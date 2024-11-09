There should be no expectation for Jon Jones to fight Aspinall if he wants to fight Pereira instead

Anything Jon Jones is doing as a HW champion is a cherry on top of his illustrious career.



Fighting Pereira over Aspinall would make sense. Alex is KOing people left and right in a division below and he’s not a small guy. He has a Heavyweight frame.



Aspinall and his fans need to realize he is the B side to the equation. Alex has just as much of a right to go up and challenge Jon Jones … he’s put in the work of being a dominant champ in a a division below.