Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2020
- Messages
- 2,756
- Reaction score
- 2,891
Jiri in recent interview shared his future plans. - #1 LHW title, #2 Win MW belt in superfight.
quoted from interview -
“I said to my team I will move to middleweight, just after i win the (light heavyweight) title,” Prochazka told Bloody Elbow in an exclusive interview.
“In that possibility, I will move to middleweight to fight the champion. But this is, I don’t like to speak about ‘When I win this, I will fight this and do this’, no, right now I’m fully focused, 100% focused, just for the (light heavyweight) title, that’s all I can do. Maybe then, after my next fight,” he continued.
-
Khamzat Chimaev vs Jiri Prochazka for MW title.
Both fighters have history which goes back to 2019 due to some "bad blood" sparring sessions at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm. Nobody mentioned these sparring sessions until Jiri reached the "top" and became UFC light heavyweight champion. Right after that, Chimaev started publicly claiming he had repeatedly beaten Jiri in those sparring sessions. Jiri disputed those claims, saying Khamzat was just trying to use his "position/name" to get more hype. He even warned him openly on social media: "Shut your mouth or pay for your actions inside the Octagon."
After this, there was no real confrontation until Jiri lost to Poatan. Following that loss, Khamzat called out Pereira for the LHW title fight. That’s when Jiri spoke up again -
Which "reignited" tension between him and Chimaev. Khamzat then doubled down, saying he absolutely dominated Jiri and even remarked that he wouldn’t need to fight him unless Jiri still held the belt.
-
https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/p8ztsDO2
(no better source possible - translated russian clip with Khamzat)
In summary Chimaev's exact words included, "Jiri is stupid. I broke his rib, then he fell down and left," - which must sound absolutely hilarious to anyone who ever seen Jiri fighting.
On which Jiri reacted with -
-
Jiri hasn’t publicly shared much about what really happened behind gym walls due to his "codex", but here’s what goes around in the Czech MMA community: Jiri accepted sparring with an unknown welterweight to him at the time - Khamzat. Jiri started slow because he didn’t want to hurt an unknown fighter two weight classes below him. Khamzat on otherside is known for going all in during sparring, he came out all in and send a full-power round kick that cracked Jiri’s ribs. That’s when Jiri got serious and pieced Khamzat up. - Jiri never publicly confirmed this version, though.
What do you think about this possible matchup?
quoted from interview -
“I said to my team I will move to middleweight, just after i win the (light heavyweight) title,” Prochazka told Bloody Elbow in an exclusive interview.
“In that possibility, I will move to middleweight to fight the champion. But this is, I don’t like to speak about ‘When I win this, I will fight this and do this’, no, right now I’m fully focused, 100% focused, just for the (light heavyweight) title, that’s all I can do. Maybe then, after my next fight,” he continued.
-
Khamzat Chimaev vs Jiri Prochazka for MW title.
Both fighters have history which goes back to 2019 due to some "bad blood" sparring sessions at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm. Nobody mentioned these sparring sessions until Jiri reached the "top" and became UFC light heavyweight champion. Right after that, Chimaev started publicly claiming he had repeatedly beaten Jiri in those sparring sessions. Jiri disputed those claims, saying Khamzat was just trying to use his "position/name" to get more hype. He even warned him openly on social media: "Shut your mouth or pay for your actions inside the Octagon."
After this, there was no real confrontation until Jiri lost to Poatan. Following that loss, Khamzat called out Pereira for the LHW title fight. That’s when Jiri spoke up again -
Which "reignited" tension between him and Chimaev. Khamzat then doubled down, saying he absolutely dominated Jiri and even remarked that he wouldn’t need to fight him unless Jiri still held the belt.
-
https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/p8ztsDO2
(no better source possible - translated russian clip with Khamzat)
In summary Chimaev's exact words included, "Jiri is stupid. I broke his rib, then he fell down and left," - which must sound absolutely hilarious to anyone who ever seen Jiri fighting.
On which Jiri reacted with -
-
Jiri hasn’t publicly shared much about what really happened behind gym walls due to his "codex", but here’s what goes around in the Czech MMA community: Jiri accepted sparring with an unknown welterweight to him at the time - Khamzat. Jiri started slow because he didn’t want to hurt an unknown fighter two weight classes below him. Khamzat on otherside is known for going all in during sparring, he came out all in and send a full-power round kick that cracked Jiri’s ribs. That’s when Jiri got serious and pieced Khamzat up. - Jiri never publicly confirmed this version, though.
What do you think about this possible matchup?