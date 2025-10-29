News There is possible superfight, and its not in HW.

Czech MMA on the rise!
Jiri in recent interview shared his future plans. - #1 LHW title, #2 Win MW belt in superfight.



quoted from interview -

“I said to my team I will move to middleweight, just after i win the (light heavyweight) title,” Prochazka told Bloody Elbow in an exclusive interview.

“In that possibility, I will move to middleweight to fight the champion. But this is, I don’t like to speak about ‘When I win this, I will fight this and do this’, no, right now I’m fully focused, 100% focused, just for the (light heavyweight) title, that’s all I can do. Maybe then, after my next fight,” he continued.
-

Khamzat Chimaev vs Jiri Prochazka for MW title.

Both fighters have history which goes back to 2019 due to some "bad blood" sparring sessions at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm. Nobody mentioned these sparring sessions until Jiri reached the "top" and became UFC light heavyweight champion. Right after that, Chimaev started publicly claiming he had repeatedly beaten Jiri in those sparring sessions. Jiri disputed those claims, saying Khamzat was just trying to use his "position/name" to get more hype. He even warned him openly on social media: "Shut your mouth or pay for your actions inside the Octagon."

After this, there was no real confrontation until Jiri lost to Poatan. Following that loss, Khamzat called out Pereira for the LHW title fight. That’s when Jiri spoke up again -
1761761520289.jpeg
Which "reignited" tension between him and Chimaev. Khamzat then doubled down, saying he absolutely dominated Jiri and even remarked that he wouldn’t need to fight him unless Jiri still held the belt.
-

https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/p8ztsDO2
(no better source possible - translated russian clip with Khamzat)

In summary Chimaev's exact words included, "Jiri is stupid. I broke his rib, then he fell down and left," - which must sound absolutely hilarious to anyone who ever seen Jiri fighting.

On which Jiri reacted with -


-
Jiri hasn’t publicly shared much about what really happened behind gym walls due to his "codex", but here’s what goes around in the Czech MMA community: Jiri accepted sparring with an unknown welterweight to him at the time - Khamzat. Jiri started slow because he didn’t want to hurt an unknown fighter two weight classes below him. Khamzat on otherside is known for going all in during sparring, he came out all in and send a full-power round kick that cracked Jiri’s ribs. That’s when Jiri got serious and pieced Khamzat up. - Jiri never publicly confirmed this version, though.

What do you think about this possible matchup?
 
this fight wouldn't even be competitive, chimaev by whatever he wins
 
Not a huge fan of Jiri moving down, but if he thinks he can do it...
 
Jiri lol... the dude has power, but he doesn't know how to punch properly or move properly. He has no fundamentals . In his last two fights he has looked worse than ever. Even against Hill he was getting betean up in the second round.
 
VAfan said:
sorry but jiri isn't in 'superfight' territory yet.
Click to expand...
He would be if he somehow got fight with Pereira and managed to win. Otherwise it will be very hard to clarify without defending belt atleast once...
 
Imavov is getting the next title shot at MW, Jiri isn't getting a MW title shot any time soon without winning any fights in the division.

If he drops down he could go beat someone like Allen & lock up a title shot with relative ease. I don't think he is interested in dropping down right now, yes I know he's mentioned it in the past (possibly before the Hill fight) but he seems focused on LHW for the time being.

He may end up fighting for an interim title at LHW next if Pereira is out a while, no reason to make that cut to MW right now.
 
alecnatt32 said:
Jiri lol... the dude has power, but he doesn't know how to punch properly or move properly. He has no fundamentals . In his last two fights he has looked worse than ever. Even against Hill he was getting betean up in the second round.
Click to expand...
He was winning until knuckle deep eye poke which caused him problems with vision, but he still managed to win...
 
Not a superfight but 100 be a great fight Jiri has no fear and what Khamzat said makes zero sense. Jiri would fight with all 4 limbs broken in a street fight let alone ufc.

Be a great fight - MUCH MORE INTERESTING than Imanov or even Fluffy - I know I know they earned it............ they earned a shot to get steam rolled rd 1 - still doesnt make it a good fight.
 
Have to win that title first bud.

Hell, just go to MW and cut malarkey.
 
Beating Jiri in sparring is lovely and all ...

However....

Jiris whole MMa game is landing kill shots.
Most of his UFC wins are single shot bombs.
He has viscious elbows and knees
Even his hands he is not a volume striker, he swings for the fences.

So Sparring, assuming they are sparring and not just having an mma fight in the gym, isn't the same thing as fighting him.
 
