Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
- 41,247
- 57,417
It's a one off film.
There no movie before like it or after.
Just finished watching this and realized wow what a weird controversial movie this film was, brilliant nonetheless.
It's unique in its story and delivery.
I see why it got an Oscar for best picture.
Chris Cooper was robbed for a nomination though.
He should actually won an Oscar for this.
This scene alone proves it.
