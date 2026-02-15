Movies There is nothing like American Beauty.

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
It's a one off film.

There no movie before like it or after.

Just finished watching this and realized wow what a weird controversial movie this film was, brilliant nonetheless.

It's unique in its story and delivery.

I see why it got an Oscar for best picture.

Chris Cooper was robbed for a nomination though.

He should actually won an Oscar for this.

This scene alone proves it.

 
Fedorgasm said:
It showed an underage girl's tits (thora birch). Interesting how it's your favorite movie.

Coincidence? I think NOT!
It's actually not one of my favorite movies, but I think it's masterpiece though.
 
In all seriousness though, I could never connect with this movie and I think it's highly overrated.

I think it's poorly written. The cinematography is good though.

My main problems with the script:

1. The parts where you root for Spacey when he's screwing over his boss were done better in office space and fight club.

2. Once he's done screwing over his boss, you can't root for him anymore because he basically becomes a :eek::eek::eek::eek: and fantasizes all day about a 16-year old girl

3. It used the idiotic stereotype of how every person who's homophobic is secretly gay themselves.

4. It had some "three's company" level of stupid misunderstanding where the neighbor mistakenly thought Lester was banging his son.

5. They thought they were so cute with the characters name. Lester as in Mo-lester and Burnham as in he's burnt out. Haha get it? *Wink* I'm such a clever screenwriter!

Anyhoo, I hate all that shit. Mena Suvari's tits are awesome though.
 
All i can see watching American Beauty rn is a secret gay guy irl Kevin Spacey is playing a dad who falls in love with a underage chick and spends the movie trying to bang her but ends up getting killed by a closeted gay guy instead.

Not exactly what I'd call a masterpiece but im 30 mins in so will update if anything changes my mind.
 
Fedorgasm said:
In all seriousness though, I could never connect with this movie and I think it's highly overrated.

I think it's poorly written. The cinematography is good though.

My main problems with the script:

1. The parts where you root for Spacey when he's screwing over his boss were done better in office space and fight club.

2. Once he's done screwing over his boss, you can't root for him anymore because he basically becomes a :eek::eek::eek::eek: and fantasizes all day about a 16-year old girl

3. It used the idiotic stereotype of how every person who's homophobic is secretly gay themselves.

4. It had some "three's company" level of stupid misunderstanding where the neighbor mistakenly thought Lester was banging his son.

5. They thought they were so cute with the characters name. Lester as in Mo-lester and Burnham as in he's burnt out. Haha get it? *Wink* I'm such a clever screenwriter!

Anyhoo, I hate all that shit. Mena Suvari's tits are awesome though.
Those are valid arguments. But I don't feel the same about it like you obviously. To each their own.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
All i can see watching American Beauty rn is a secret gay guy irl Kevin Spacey is playing a dad who falls in love with a underage chick and spends the movie trying to bang her but ends up getting killed by a closeted gay guy instead.

Not exactly what I'd call a masterpiece but im 30 mins in so will update if anything changes my mind.
Accurate review.

Like Alien: smart woman tries to warn everyone but they don't listen to her and they all die.
 
And the neighbor is named Fitts! How clever! As in fits of rage.

Oh the level of skill it took to come up with that one!
 
Very good, but far from the first movie to skewer "Americana".
 
The writing for the kids is the weakest part of the script IMO. Alan Ball tried to marry angsty teens and philosophical profundity and failed miserably. It's beyond cringe to the point where I have to fast-forward. I also agree with most of @Fedorgasm's points more broadly. It doesn't really work as a satire, or a character study, or a comedy, or a melodrama. It went for so much and captured so little.

Alan Ball's greatest work will always be True Blood.
 
Ill bump my score from 7 to 8 on the poll and I stand by my orginal claim, its a 7 or 8/10 movie (good/great)

The acting all around is great especially Kevin, the wife and Mina. Always thought the floating bag was dumb.

Also when the military dad kisses Kevin, Kevin 100% leans in for the kiss and even kisses his 💋. I thought he was supposed to be playing a straight man lol

Always liked the Mina twist too. At best its a great film id watch again.
 
