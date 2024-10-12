There is no such thing as "Necro threads", just THREADS

We're here to talk about things. Some things are older topics that get updated as time goes on... you know, when a fighter continues their career. Turns out things can continue happening and you might change your opinions and have more to say in an old discussion. I reject your deletion of my posts on the grounds of "necro thread bump". Get over yourselves. You don't get paid for this. You're a nobody.
There are no "necro" threads. JUST THREADS.
 
Sometimes i don't even realize im posting in an old thread until i get a notification my post got deleted. And i love how there is no transparency on which loser mod deleted it.
 
Sometimes i don't even realize im posting in an old thread until i get a notification my post got deleted. And i love how there is no transparency on which loser mod deleted it.
Are you implying the existence of non-loser mods
 
Lol, i just did a search and the thread i was referring to had a post after mine and it wasn't deleted. Loser mod couldnt even do his job correctly. Keep in mind, i wasn't the one who Necro'd the thread, i just posted that most of the posts aged like milk.
Thread was About Poatan coming to the ufc.
 
Some mods just seem to follow their own rules sometimes i feel and/or get overzealous with it
 
if you shouldnt bump a necro thread they why havent they all been deleted ?
 
Lol, i just did a search and the thread i was referring to had a post after mine and it wasn't deleted. Loser mod couldnt even do his job correctly. Keep in mind, i wasn't the one who Necro'd the thread, i just posted that most of the posts aged like milk.
Thread was About Poatan coming to the ufc.
They only punish the necromancer .
 
I bump old threads on purpose just for fun. Something like, “Is houston Alexander for real?” from 2007. No clue why they aren’t locked if we’re not supposed to comment
 
