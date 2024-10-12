There is no such thing as "Necro threads", just THREADS

We're here to talk about things. Some things are older topics that get updated as time goes on... you know, when a fighter continues their career. Turns out things can continue happening and you might change your opinions and have more to say in an old discussion. I reject your deletion of my posts on the grounds of "necro thread bump". Get over yourselves. You don't get paid for this. You're a nobody.

There are no "necro" threads. JUST THREADS.