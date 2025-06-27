Movies There is no film that has broken the IMDB top 40 films since 2020.

Is it safe to say The Shawshank Redemption is cemented as the #1 film on IMDB?

  • Yes, no other movie will ever take over the #1 spot on IMDB.

    Votes: 7 28.0%

  • No, there will be some movie in the future that will surpass it.

    Votes: 10 40.0%

  • I have no idea.

    Votes: 8 32.0%
  • Total voters
    25
There are only 8 films since 2020 that is in the top IMDB 250 films.


Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Ranked #44
Dune: Part Two - Ranked #57
Oppenheimer - Ranked #120
Hamilton - Ranked #129
The Father - Ranked #139
Top Gun: Maverick - #146
The Wild Robot - #175
Spider-Man: No Way Home - #187



I think it's pretty cemented that The Shawshank Redemption will never be beaten at #1.

I think the only way Shawshank gets bumped down is if The Godfather. Gets a surge of 10s all of a sudden.

I just don't see a new film ever beating Shawshank #1 ranking.

Since 2020 no new film can't even crack the top 40. That speaks for itself.


 
We know you secretly love Shawshank. Stop denying it. : - )
I would rather have Petey 450 splash me from the top of a steel cage while covered in barb wire then admit he loves that movie. He is right the original ending would have been way better. And even then it doesnt fix the other flaws.

My fav scene is when Tim Robbins gets raped not because I dislike Tim Robbins but because being raped is how I feel every time I watch this movie.
 
BladeRunner 2049 is better than this list

IMDB is a disgrace.

SHAME ON YOU IMDB!
 
surely barbie must have gotten into the top 250?
 
Shawshank is definetely a GOAT movie but i raise an eyebrow that so many people rate it one above all. I mean, what exactly made it peak cinema?
 
They stopped trying after Avengers Infinity Wars and Endgame
 
