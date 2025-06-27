Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
There are only 8 films since 2020 that is in the top IMDB 250 films.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Ranked #44
Dune: Part Two - Ranked #57
Oppenheimer - Ranked #120
Hamilton - Ranked #129
The Father - Ranked #139
Top Gun: Maverick - #146
The Wild Robot - #175
Spider-Man: No Way Home - #187
I think it's pretty cemented that The Shawshank Redemption will never be beaten at #1.
I think the only way Shawshank gets bumped down is if The Godfather. Gets a surge of 10s all of a sudden.
I just don't see a new film ever beating Shawshank #1 ranking.
Since 2020 no new film can't even crack the top 40. That speaks for itself.
