There is no convincing reason why the UFC isn't rebooking Arman VS Islam again

Aside from Dana's vindictiveness... I hate that Islam is fighting yet another fight where he has nothing to gain and everything to lose with Topuria... I'm of the opinion that if you make 155 you're a lightweight, but clearly most people don't share this opinion so if Islam wins he "defends against FWs", if he loses (which is a real possibility since Ilia is a dangerous KO artist) he'll lose everything.
No one else besides Arman at LW, it makes sense to rebook that.
