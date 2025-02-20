There is no convincing reason why the UFC isn't rebooking Arman VS Islam again

PulsingJones said: Aside from Dana's vindictiveness... I hate that Islam is fighting yet another fight where he has nothing to gain and everything to lose with Topuria... I'm of the opinion that if you make 155 you're a lightweight, but clearly most people don't share this opinion so if Islam wins he "defends against FWs", if he loses (which is a real possibility since Ilia is a dangerous KO artist) he'll lose everything.



No one else besides Arman at LW, it makes sense to rebook that.

He's not fighting a FW this time. he'll be fighting someone transitioning to a new weightclass. This isn't a FW on 10 days notice when there is a viable LW prepared to fight. this is different case altogether. this isn't a FW trying for a second title. Illa is now a lw. he's not going back to FW. he's relinqished the FW title and is moving on to lightweight permenately.I'm known to be islams harshest critic. I dont criticize him fighting volk the first time. Just the second time and the porier fight i'm HIGHLY critical of (his manager designed the outcome of that perfectly). Islam should not be scrutinized hard for fighting Illa if the UFC wants it. Illa is undefeated, and unlike volk, has wins in the UFC LW division already. He already know that Illa has one shot KO power at LW as we have seen it before.This is as legit as a challenge for islam as it can get. Armen deserves the fight, but if he's botched his chance and the UFC wants to hold it against them they can, though I dont feel they should. Simply because that fight was first delayed by islam in the first place.