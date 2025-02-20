  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

There is no convincing reason why the UFC isn't rebooking Arman VS Islam again

Aside from Dana's vindictiveness... I hate that Islam is fighting yet another fight where he has nothing to gain and everything to lose with Topuria... I'm of the opinion that if you make 155 you're a lightweight, but clearly most people don't share this opinion so if Islam wins he "defends against FWs", if he loses (which is a real possibility since Ilia is a dangerous KO artist) he'll lose everything.

No one else besides Arman at LW, it makes sense to rebook that.
 
He's not fighting a FW this time. he'll be fighting someone transitioning to a new weightclass. This isn't a FW on 10 days notice when there is a viable LW prepared to fight. this is different case altogether. this isn't a FW trying for a second title. Illa is now a lw. he's not going back to FW. he's relinqished the FW title and is moving on to lightweight permenately.

I'm known to be islams harshest critic. I dont criticize him fighting volk the first time. Just the second time and the porier fight i'm HIGHLY critical of (his manager designed the outcome of that perfectly). Islam should not be scrutinized hard for fighting Illa if the UFC wants it. Illa is undefeated, and unlike volk, has wins in the UFC LW division already. He already know that Illa has one shot KO power at LW as we have seen it before.

This is as legit as a challenge for islam as it can get. Armen deserves the fight, but if he's botched his chance and the UFC wants to hold it against them they can, though I dont feel they should. Simply because that fight was first delayed by islam in the first place.
 
Bullshit.

Armand Tsarukyan = Unprofessional POS

He literally went down to the weigh-in, to the pre-fight conference, without an inkling of pulling out.

The dude shit the bad at the last possible moment, disappointing fans worldwide, wasting hundreds of thousands of dollars of UFC money and promotion — and should be beheaded, IMO.

Fokker should have crawled into the cage, not only to meet his obligations, but for the opportunity.

At the end the day, Arman Tsarukyan choked and didn't believe he could beat Islam Makhachev, and "try to escape" his commitment, so that his ass wouldn't be under-funded for the check his mouth had written.

/Thread
 
