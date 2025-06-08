there is a new and younger nina drama now?

she is doing the same formula but has athletic talent to mix un between videos.

she also does other sports so she can probably replace olivi as well and like olivi she is dating a 125 pounder - kape

her name is demi bagby








the mma guru seems to be in love with her. he is plugging her like crazy and connnecting her with fightera
 
Rampage was thinking. If this was 15 years ago...
She has the same energy as a female Merab <Wendy01>
 
energy bunny + over dramatization of every little thing

not for me dog
 
