there is a new and younger nina drama now?

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 2,044
- Reaction score
- 4,896
she is doing the same formula but has athletic talent to mix un between videos.
she also does other sports so she can probably replace olivi as well and like olivi she is dating a 125 pounder - kape
her name is demi bagby
the mma guru seems to be in love with her. he is plugging her like crazy and connnecting her with fightera
