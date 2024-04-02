There is a lack of stars right now

125: Non existent, Moreno has a following but he just announced that he is taking a break. Pantoja, Erceg, and Royval have zero draw.

135: Sean defnitely has a following and is sadly one of the most popular fighters at the moment. Merab and Cory have small followings, but not so much I would call them a stars.

145: Volk is a star, but is basically done within a handful of fights at best. Topuria has potential, but I think its being over stated with all the spain sports team stuff. I have yet to hear a casual speak of Topuria.

155: Probably has the most Stars with Justin, Dustin, Charles, Chandler. Definitely the best division in MMA skill and name recognition wise.

170: Colby and Usman are basically done. They are trying to push Shavkat, Jack, but they dont have the same draw. Edwards has a following but he is the least popular WW champ ever apart from Johnny Hendricks.

185: Izzy and Strickland. DDP isn't there yet.

205: Poatan is awesome, but is old.

HW: Jones is showing his age. Aspinall is great, but it falls off pretty hard after that.



UFC 300 is a pretty decent card, but I feel like things have gone downhill pretty quick in the past several years.