There is a lack of stars right now

125: Non existent, Moreno has a following but he just announced that he is taking a break. Pantoja, Erceg, and Royval have zero draw.
135: Sean defnitely has a following and is sadly one of the most popular fighters at the moment. Merab and Cory have small followings, but not so much I would call them a stars.
145: Volk is a star, but is basically done within a handful of fights at best. Topuria has potential, but I think its being over stated with all the spain sports team stuff. I have yet to hear a casual speak of Topuria.
155: Probably has the most Stars with Justin, Dustin, Charles, Chandler. Definitely the best division in MMA skill and name recognition wise.
170: Colby and Usman are basically done. They are trying to push Shavkat, Jack, but they dont have the same draw. Edwards has a following but he is the least popular WW champ ever apart from Johnny Hendricks.
185: Izzy and Strickland. DDP isn't there yet.
205: Poatan is awesome, but is old.
HW: Jones is showing his age. Aspinall is great, but it falls off pretty hard after that.

UFC 300 is a pretty decent card, but I feel like things have gone downhill pretty quick in the past several years.
 
