There are three times as many former champions on the 300 prelims as Bo has UFC fights

-Figueiredo
-Garbrandt
-Andrade
-Holly
-Sterling
-Jiri

And Bo's on the main card against a bubble guy. I'd honestly be cool with it if this was Bo's first ranked opponent or something, but man...I am so on team Brundage for this one. If anything, it's just for the sake of justice.
 
I dont really care, that just means i get to see better guys before him to be honest
 
Despite all those former champions, most will probably be more interested in Bo than the likes of Jiří Procházka or Aljamain Sterling.

You got to be thinking in terms of Brock Lesnar or Alex Pereira with this guy, where he's coming with success from another sport.
 
THIS is the reason I’ve maintained it is at least number 2-3 all-time, for me.

217 was something else, for me.

But there are walking, talking, assholes telling me the card is rubbish..

Oh, you mean the 12 current, former, and IC champions on the card are.. WHAT?

Trash?

When did guys just decide en masse to be candyass, dishonest, fucking clowns?

I’m glad the 80s weren’t wasted by 2024 trash talking Sherdoggers actually living in such a spectacular time.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
THIS is the reason I’ve maintained it is at least number 2-3 all-time, for me.

217 was something else, for me.

But there are walking, talking, assholes telling me the card is rubbish..

Oh, you mean the 12 current, former, and IC champions on the card are.. WHAT?

Trash?

When did guys just decide en masse to be candyass, dishonest, fucking clowns?
The current era of fandom is wildly negative.

Everyone wants the prospects to fail, the current champs are frauds, the older guys are all washed, and everyone else is a bum.
 
Jiri vs Rakic on the prelims instead of Bo is just dumb. Dont know why UFC really hypes the guy who talk bunch of shit about ranked fighters, but whenever asked to fight those fighters always said he needs more time.
 
1BadMF said:
I love how much Bo Nickal triggers people.
It's not him as a person or fighter so much as it's what he represents. The promotion is highly invested in Bo becoming a star because he means increased success for them. Only thing is that people aren't particularly high on the UFC right now. They're complete scumbags in their business practices and treat both their fans guys who sacrifice their future health for them like crap, all while gloating about how well they're doing. Dana and co. have abandoned all moral ethics in the name of shameless greed because "iT's A bUsiNEss". So yea, nobody super enthusiastic on the UFC doing well financially, along with their blatant favoritism, especially when it means we have to look at Dana's tomato face as he smiles about it.
 
Bo Nickal will get a serious test, this will be the first decent guy he's fought.


I really don't think Bo will live up anywhere close to the hype, so it's no need to worry.
 
