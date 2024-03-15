There are three times as many former champions on the 300 prelims as Bo has UFC fights

Dana's Conscience
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2023
- Messages
- 1,035
- Reaction score
- 2,014
-Figueiredo
-Garbrandt
-Andrade
-Holly
-Sterling
-Jiri
And Bo's on the main card against a bubble guy. I'd honestly be cool with it if this was Bo's first ranked opponent or something, but man...I am so on team Brundage for this one. If anything, it's just for the sake of justice.
-Garbrandt
-Andrade
-Holly
-Sterling
-Jiri
And Bo's on the main card against a bubble guy. I'd honestly be cool with it if this was Bo's first ranked opponent or something, but man...I am so on team Brundage for this one. If anything, it's just for the sake of justice.