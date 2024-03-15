There are three times as many former champions on the 300 prelims as Bo has UFC fights

1BadMF said: I love how much Bo Nickal triggers people. Click to expand...

It's not him as a person or fighter so much as it's what he represents. The promotion is highly invested in Bo becoming a star because he means increased success for them. Only thing is that people aren't particularly high on the UFC right now. They're complete scumbags in their business practices and treat both their fans guys who sacrifice their future health for them like crap, all while gloating about how well they're doing. Dana and co. have abandoned all moral ethics in the name of shameless greed because "iT's A bUsiNEss". So yea, nobody super enthusiastic on the UFC doing well financially, along with their blatant favoritism, especially when it means we have to look at Dana's tomato face as he smiles about it.