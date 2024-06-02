Rumored There are rumors that Pereira has started dating Kayla Harrison

I can’t imagine what it’s like to be Alex. Pretty sure that guy walks into a room and just points at a chick and it’s on. As for Kayla, why tf not? I didn’t find her particularly attractive, but when she got on the mic after her last win, I kinda became a fan. She’s definitely charismatic.
 
I can’t imagine what it’s like to be Alex. Pretty sure that guy walks into a room and just points at a chick and it’s on. As for Kayla, why tf not? I didn’t find her particularly attractive, but when she got on the mic after her last win, I kinda became a fan. She’s definitely charismatic.
She seems to be a very good human, she adopted her niece, I forgot the reasoning but I remember it was pretty admirable.

I ship my idol Alex Goatan and her even though it makes me a bit jealous.
 
When did Sherdog become Us Weekly?
 
