There’s just something different about a few guys who stepped in the octagon.

Anderson Silva had it, Jose Aldo had it, GSP had it for a long time, Jon Jones had it but seems like her recently lost it, Khabib had it and now Topuria has it.



An aura of invincibility.



Like these guys are the main character in a story and they are fighting with plot armour; in other words, they can’t lose.



Of course this can only be for a short window of time even for these exceptional men, but with the gift of hindsight; we can now identify the true outliers of our sport, the elite of the elite, the “Goats” if you will.



I’m 35 now, I was turned casual by Griffin/Bonnar, and was turned hardcore by an awesome night I randomly had with my buddies watching UFC 98. I haven’t missed any event (including fight nights) since then.



Of the older class, I can only really remember the aura that GSP had, it was strong for a long time after he beat Matt Serra, but started to fade around the Condit fight.



However, I distinctly remember Khabib’s first two fights in the UFC and me thinking he was never going to lose a fight until retirement. He just had intangibles that put him so far ahead of everyone in his class; like his ability to avoid getting rocked, his incredible cardio and pace, not to mention master-level grappling skills that could drown anyone at LW.



Since then the only other time I had this feeling was watching Topuria’s first three fights. He really convinced me he is just literally “built-different”. His mindset, his compact strength despite his literal shortcomings in height, and his ability to land his power effectively is unrivalled in the UFC right now, and maybe all-time. The level of boxing Topuria brings mixed with well-rounded MMA skills is astounding. People should be watching this guy closely, and try to figure out what makes him great imo.



What do you guys think?