There’s just something different about a few guys who stepped in the octagon.

MigitAs

MigitAs

Anderson Silva had it, Jose Aldo had it, GSP had it for a long time, Jon Jones had it but seems like her recently lost it, Khabib had it and now Topuria has it.

An aura of invincibility.

Like these guys are the main character in a story and they are fighting with plot armour; in other words, they can’t lose.

Of course this can only be for a short window of time even for these exceptional men, but with the gift of hindsight; we can now identify the true outliers of our sport, the elite of the elite, the “Goats” if you will.

I’m 35 now, I was turned casual by Griffin/Bonnar, and was turned hardcore by an awesome night I randomly had with my buddies watching UFC 98. I haven’t missed any event (including fight nights) since then.

Of the older class, I can only really remember the aura that GSP had, it was strong for a long time after he beat Matt Serra, but started to fade around the Condit fight.

However, I distinctly remember Khabib’s first two fights in the UFC and me thinking he was never going to lose a fight until retirement. He just had intangibles that put him so far ahead of everyone in his class; like his ability to avoid getting rocked, his incredible cardio and pace, not to mention master-level grappling skills that could drown anyone at LW.

Since then the only other time I had this feeling was watching Topuria’s first three fights. He really convinced me he is just literally “built-different”. His mindset, his compact strength despite his literal shortcomings in height, and his ability to land his power effectively is unrivalled in the UFC right now, and maybe all-time. The level of boxing Topuria brings mixed with well-rounded MMA skills is astounding. People should be watching this guy closely, and try to figure out what makes him great imo.

What do you guys think?
 
As good as Topuria is, I feel like any fighter who is primarily a standup fighter is going to lose. The margin for error is just too small in standup

Khabib is a guru in grappling. Jon Jones always had that takedown threat and won many fights with grappling. GSP never lost also when he switched to a grappling heavy approach after Serra 1. Fedor seemed invincible but as he got older he lost his reflex and chin, and so did Anderson. Topuria could develop a dominant ground game to supplement his striking, but it's too early to say still
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
As good as Topuria is, I feel like any fighter who is primarily a standup fighter is going to lose. The margin for error is just too small in standup
That’s what makes it all the more exciting; there’s a real reason Mcgregor connected with so many people so quickly. He saw what Chael Sonnen was doing; like everyone, he was influenced by it and elaborated on it. Except when he delivered, it was with ko/tko’s. We’d never really seen that Muhammad Ali-esque style emulated successfully in MMA before. Now Topuria seems like he might be the 2.0 version of that, it’s a compelling prospect.
 
I had high hopes for Yoel, even though he was a late addition to the mix



<RomeroSalute>




There was a time when Cejudo was firing on all-cylinders too, retirement was early and should have been a permanent one
 
MigitAs said:
Anderson Silva had it, Jose Aldo had it, GSP had it for a long time, Jon Jones had it but seems like her recently lost it, Khabib had it and now Topuria has it.

An aura of invincibility.

Like these guys are the main character in a story
Topuria has the UFC marketing department and is the main character now. As for comparing him to these goats you mentioned, he got 4 top 10 opponents on his record. It is very early. Let's see him vs Arman first.
 
Machida had it before Shogun figured him out. He slept Thiago Silva and Rashad, both undefeated guys, and took no damage from either one.
 
Axe720 said:
Machida had it before Shogun figured him out. He slept Thiago Silva and Rashad, both undefeated guys, and took no damage from either one.
Yeah if he could’ve made it to Jones unscathed we might be looking at him different, but Jones would still body him
 
