Theory: Cyril Ganes eye stabs were anti grappling tactics

You might ask yourself "he also did it after throwing a kick".... Well now, where has he been the most vulnerable... leg grabs.....

I dont believe anything in life is random, and I certainly dont make an exception here. He jammed his finger into Toms eyes as an anti grappling tactic.

He refused to get taken down and humiliated once more. The past led us to the present.

And here were are... eyepoke gate.
 
It's grappling defense, striking defense, basically anytime anybody gets near him he jams his fingers in their eyes. It's why all of his strikes were jabs and leg teeps, because anytime you get anywhere near boxing or TD range he's gouging your eyes out.
 
we should use this "tragedy" to do a change

let's just assume that eye pokes are intentional and take a point in the first fault, no free eye poke

even if it isn't intentional, he just got scared and reacted in a way to avoid a danger, so it's ok to take the point
 
we should use this "tragedy" to do a change

let's just assume that eye pokes are intentional and take a point in the first fault, no free eye poke

even if it isn't intentional, he just got scared and reacted in a way to avoid a danger, so it's ok to take the point
They are intentional sabotages to break Aspinalls rythm. The ref is incompetent and the UFC needs playback before he deems something intentional or not that happened in a split second.
 
