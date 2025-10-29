Theory: Cyril Ganes eye stabs were anti grappling tactics

Intermission
You might ask yourself "he also did it after throwing a kick".... Well now, where has he been the most vulnerable... leg grabs.....
I dont believe anything in life is random, and I certainly dont make an exception here. He jammed his finger into Toms eyes as an anti grappling tactic.
He refused to get taken down and humiliated once more. The past led us to the present.
And here were are... eyepoke gate.
