Where do you rank him amongst US presidents? Amongst all-time great Americans in general? Are there any favorite anecdotes or stories? It's pretty difficult to get more badass than being shot in the chest and still delivering a 90+ minute speech while bleeding out with the bullet lodged in; few things have probably been cooler than the President of the United States having a boxing ring installed in the White House and staging sparring sessions as a participant. In fact, he is the reason the Executive Mansion is known as the White House. He was also the first to invite a prominent African American (Booker T. Washington) to dine there in an official capacity, sparking outrage in the South.The youngest POTUS to ever take office at 42 years old, none have ever been so physically and mentally robust upon assuming the role, and very few have ever managed to wield it with so much force. One of the reasons his achievements and legacy are so enduring is not because he attempted to govern through executive fiat and flimsy authoritarian orders but rather his deft ability to enforce and utilize pre-existing federal statutes codified into U.S. law by Congress over a decade before he became President (the Sherman Anti-Trust Act of 1890 and General Revision Act of 1891 in particular) combined with a strength of personality and the political cunning to work with his legislative branch.One of his highest priorities was to break the corporate monopolies that had run roughshod over the country throughout the Gilded Age, and he did. TR's Admin filed no fewer than 44 anti-trust lawsuits, taking direct aim at the likes of J.P. Morgan's Northern Securites Company and John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil, both of which were ultimately broken up as a result. An avid outdoorsman, Teddy is literally, single-handedly responsible for the establishment and conservation of over 230 million public acres of American wilderness in the form of 150 national forests, 55 national wildlife refuges, and 18 national monuments (six of which were later upgraded to National Park designation by Congress, including the Grand Canyon).Beyond that, Theodore Roosevelt was the man responsible for securing the route and initiating the construction of the Panama Canal (which has been in the news lately). He brokered the Treaty of Portsmouth to end the Russo-Japanese War and deservedly won a Nobel Peace Prize for the effort. Amongst the legislation he guided and supported through Congress during his term(s) were the Pure Food and Drug Act (first significant consumer protection law in American history), the Federal Meat Inspection Act (making it illegal to adulterate or misbrand meat products), and the Hepburn Regulation Act (ICC control over the imposition of exorbitant railroad shipping costs).The irony of this ain't lost. Peak America.