



Recently, the American comedian Theo Von went viral being caught on camera while watching UFC prelim fights all alone from cageside.

The VIP seats are usually all empty or close to it until later in the card, usually the main card, but not Von’s seat. Theo says he's often there

from the very first fight of the night, the early prelims.



The UFC is unrivaled as the premier MMA promotion in the world and Von is explaining himself, how he finds it ‘crazy’ that other celebs and

special guests don’t show up early, especially if they get to have great seats like him.



“Here’s the thing. You could watch a couple of fucking muppets in your apartment complex fucking slap each other over some detergent and shit,

or you could go out here early and see two guys who have been chasing their dreams fucking live out their action!"



“So for me it's the other way around. It’s crazy to me that people DON'T go early,” Von said.



“I’ve seen some of the best fights ever early, man. The fight two cards ago, the first fight, that was one of the best fights that I’d ever seen, man.

I think it was two heavyweights, too. But in the arena, not that many... The rows where Dana and Nicole give us seats, there’s nobody there,” Von

describes the VIP section.



Von has peeled back the layers of mixed martial arts. Rather than seeing it as just a violent spectacle, Von has learned to appreciate the sport,

and its fighters wanting to prove they’re the best in the world.



“When I was a kid. I wasn’t brave enough to defend, I didn’t have any coach and that type of shit. So, to get to see these guys out there and you

have to think, they just wanna fight. Right? They wanna express themselves. I feel like they just wanna express themselves. But the only way they can

do it is against somebody else."



"So, it’s not like they wanna kill everybody in the place. They just wanna show that they are a skilled fighter, and the only way they can do that is against

somebody else. I used to have this perspective of it like "it’s so violent". It is. But it’s how they express their ability. It’s not as much against an other person."