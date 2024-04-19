News Themba Gorimbo vs Ramiz Brahimaj set for May 18th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    6
Ramiz Brahimaj is really bad. He is one-dimensional and not at all UFC caliber. Max Griffin battered him around the cage and elbowed his ear off. Old-ass Court McGee dominated him everywhere the fight went, dropping him and even pursuing takedowns & top control with utter disdain for Brahimaj's ground game.

While I am wary of trusting Themba given his level of competition and the fact that he's been submitted twice and is now facing a BJJ purist... he is still the more dangerous striker, the guy with (IMO) more physicality & aggression, and better wrestling to boot. I think he'll club Ramiz with big shots either on the feet or on the mat to a TKO or damage-based Decision win.
 
Would be awesome to see Themba become a champ one day but he simply isn't good enough to even be a contender in his division.
 
Don't think it'll be competitive, but I don't mind they're giving Themba some time to get his feet wet. He seems like a great guy.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Would be awesome to see Themba become a champ one day but he simply isn't good enough to even be a contender in his division.
Click to expand...
I guess you love that he came from X and become the champ type of bullshit
 
