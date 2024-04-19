Ramiz Brahimaj is really bad. He is one-dimensional and not at all UFC caliber. Max Griffin battered him around the cage and elbowed his ear off. Old-ass Court McGee dominated him everywhere the fight went, dropping him and even pursuing takedowns & top control with utter disdain for Brahimaj's ground game.



While I am wary of trusting Themba given his level of competition and the fact that he's been submitted twice and is now facing a BJJ purist... he is still the more dangerous striker, the guy with (IMO) more physicality & aggression, and better wrestling to boot. I think he'll club Ramiz with big shots either on the feet or on the mat to a TKO or damage-based Decision win.