Rumored Themba Gorimbo Is A Scammer?

He said got scammed and plans to pay for it himself... Not sure why he's the scammer.

I'm out of the loop.

The rock is a fuckin dork, couldn't care less about that part.

Now... If he doesn't do as he just said... I get your headline.
 
jeskola said:
Crazy to turn "Themba Gorimbo got scammed" into "Themba Gorimbo is a scammer" with literally nothing to point to the latter.
Click to expand...

Did you not read the first tweet?

Also this is why there is are ?s
 
Last edited:
CasualBot said:
He said got scammed and plans to pay for it himself... Not sure why he's the scammer.

I'm out of the loop.

The rock is a fuckin dork, couldn't care less about that part.

Now... If he doesn't do as he just said... I get your headline.
Click to expand...

Prince Nephilim said:
Have to see more proof because many of these MMA fighters get caught up in scams that usually aren't run by them but another person who's using them.
Click to expand...


1761864364025-png.1119079


that's 2 buildings he supposedly started on, stopped, and at least one dismantled

Also he got a ton of money from Poirier and other donations, then says he was scammed out of $5k and doesn't really seem all that mad about it

idk does his story make any sense? literally every time he gets scammed he's like "oh shucks better luck next time!"
 
Last edited:
DougieJones said:
1761864364025-png.1119079


that's 2 buildings he supposedly started on, stopped, and at least one dismantled

Also he got a ton of money from Poirier and other donations, then says he was scammed out of $5k and doesn't really seem all that mad about it

idk does his story make any sense? literally every time he gets scammed he's like "oh shucks better luck next time!"
Click to expand...

There's two?

I'm reading this as the same project.

Again, I'm out of the loop.
I'm reading all this at surface level, here, without research.
 
CasualBot said:
There's two?

I'm reading this as the same project.

Again, I'm out of the loop.
I'm reading all this at surface level, here, without research.
Click to expand...

Oh shit they are talking about the same one I think... I read something on twitter about a school and I thought that was it, but I'm trying to find actual confirmation of that one now.


Remember I got the question marks so I wasn't saying this was all true or anything lol
 
oh yeah and this was the guy who DDP was happy lost not that long ago... and was even calling his own family out for celebrating his loss lol

I forgot about that
 
DougieJones said:
Oh shit they are talking about the same one I think... I read something on twitter about a school and I thought that was it, but I'm trying to find actual confirmation of that one now.


Remember I got the question marks so I wasn't saying this was all true or anything lol
Click to expand...
No totally get that,
it does feel weird when charity becomes cancelled.

Dustin donating $10,000 should be accounted, and tearing it down is an odd phrasing.
That decision needs clarification.
Like someone evil was going to take control of it after the fact. It's odd to simply say "i was scammed" from selling fight shorts.
 
CasualBot said:
No totally get that,
it does feel weird when charity becomes cancelled.

Dustin donating $10,000 should be accounted, and tearing it down is an odd phrasing.
That decision needs clarification.
Like someone evil was going to take control of it after the fact. It's odd to simply say "i was scammed" from selling fight shorts.
Click to expand...

Its odd

He COULD have been scammed, but like you said everything around it and his reaction is strange

The other shit on twitter was probably BS btw, I cant really find anything beyond this library and claims that he drilled some wells

Here is how far they got tho lol...

1761865629085.png
 
EndlessCritic said:
considering his video with the Rock on youtube has 6 million views, you basically have to be living under a rock to not know who he is.

Click to expand...


Been on sherdog twenty years ... and im still telling Dougie I'm out of the loop because i dunno who he is.

Is the rock im under ... dwayne or Sherdog?

(Asking for a friend)
 
CasualBot said:
Been on sherdog twenty years ... and im still telling Dougie I'm out of the loop because i dunno who he is.

Is the rock im under ... dwayne or Sherdog?

(Asking for a friend)
Click to expand...

TBH I had no clue about The Rock house thing either lol. I mean I know who this guy IS as far as in the UFC but nothing outside of it. That's why I came here to find out if it was I who was out of the loop lol
 
DougieJones said:
TBH I had no clue about The Rock house thing either lol. I mean I know who this guy IS as far as in the UFC but nothing outside of it. That's why I came here to find out if it was I who was out of the loop lol
Click to expand...

Any idea if the rock movie came out yet?

The mark Kerr one
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Anaconda D'arce or Barbo shenanigans
Replies
2
Views
193
B.Goetz
B.Goetz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,101
Messages
58,023,801
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top