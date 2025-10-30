DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2018
- Messages
- 8,895
- Reaction score
- 15,398
Crazy to turn "Themba Gorimbo got scammed" into "Themba Gorimbo is a scammer" with literally nothing to point to the latter.
He said got scammed and plans to pay for it himself... Not sure why he's the scammer.
I'm out of the loop.
The rock is a fuckin dork, couldn't care less about that part.
Now... If he doesn't do as he just said... I get your headline.
Have to see more proof because many of these MMA fighters get caught up in scams that usually aren't run by them but another person who's using them.
that's 2 buildings he supposedly started on, stopped, and at least one dismantled
Also he got a ton of money from Poirier and other donations, then says he was scammed out of $5k and doesn't really seem all that mad about it
idk does his story make any sense? literally every time he gets scammed he's like "oh shucks better luck next time!"
There's two?
I'm reading this as the same project.
Again, I'm out of the loop.
I'm reading all this at surface level, here, without research.
No totally get that,Oh shit they are talking about the same one I think... I read something on twitter about a school and I thought that was it, but I'm trying to find actual confirmation of that one now.
Remember I got the question marks so I wasn't saying this was all true or anything lol
No totally get that,
it does feel weird when charity becomes cancelled.
Dustin donating $10,000 should be accounted, and tearing it down is an odd phrasing.
That decision needs clarification.
Like someone evil was going to take control of it after the fact. It's odd to simply say "i was scammed" from selling fight shorts.
Haters gonna hate.oh yeah and this was the guy who DDP was happy lost not that long ago... and was even calling his own family out for celebrating his loss lol
I forgot about that
considering his video with the Rock on youtube has 6 million views, you basically have to be living under a rock to not know who he is.Never heard of the guy, don't wanna, and will continue to do so.
considering his video with the Rock on youtube has 6 million views, you basically have to be living under a rock to not know who he is.
Been on sherdog twenty years ... and im still telling Dougie I'm out of the loop because i dunno who he is.
Is the rock im under ... dwayne or Sherdog?
(Asking for a friend)
TBH I had no clue about The Rock house thing either lol. I mean I know who this guy IS as far as in the UFC but nothing outside of it. That's why I came here to find out if it was I who was out of the loop lol
Any idea if the rock movie came out yet?
The mark Kerr one
no clue lol