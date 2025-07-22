The Yu-Gi-Oh TCG might actually be a good tool for aspiring attorneys. WARNING: Extremely long thread inside.

This thread may or may not actually force the Sherdog mods to erase my account.There's a thing that I call Yu-Gi-Oh TCG. I also call them Yu-Gi-Oh cards.Takahashi is the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh. However, Konami (which is a company or corporation that creates video games, cards, and slot machines) has created a gargantuan abomination that baffles my mind.The last time that I checked, this monstrosity has over 11,000 cards in it. I wouldn't be surprised if there are over 15,555 unique cards in it nowadays.I'm 100% serious when I say that actually playing Yu-Gi-Oh cards might be a good tool for aspiring attorneys in the very beginning of their careers (whether the definition of the very beginning is when the child is a 5-year-old child or he's a 7-year-old child).These cardboard pieces force a mofo to look at every single detail with a microscope and a fine tooth comb. Every single letter on every name of every single card has to be considered and dissected (to the letter and to the exact number). That is to say, everything is verbatim (because it's obligatory).At some point in time, Harpie's Brother became Sky Scout. If you know, you know.Spell Speed 1, Spell Speed 2, Spell Speed 3. The latter is the quickest.There are Monsters in this thing. A gargantuan amount of Monsters include their own Effects, superpowers, and special abilities.Effect Monsters are split into 4 categories.1. Continuous Effect.2. Ignition Effect.3. Quick Effect.4. Trigger Effect (including Flip).All Monster Effects have a Spell Speed of 1 (with one exception).Quick Effect Monsters have a Spell Speed of 2.Chain Link 1, Chain Link 2, Chain Link 3, Chain Link 4, Order Of Activation, Order Of Resolution, Banished Cards, The Damage Step, Pendulum Summons, Link Summons, and so on and so forth.This thing goes on and on and on. Ad infinitum. It seems like this thing never ends.If any user wants to read any details of this thing, I'll add a few links in this thread. I have 1 link ready now.This link attempts to explain The Damage Step.This thread is already gargantuan. However, I'm forced to add this YouTube video.Another purpose of this thread is to mention places and sources that are probably good tools for a child's future (and those uses and practical applications are probably the opposite of obvious when someone is looking from far away).I've read a considerable amount of YouTube comments. There have been a few times when I've read of the practical benefits of Neopets.A few different YouTube users have said that Neopets actually taught them the basics of coding and programming (that is to say, Computer Science and Engineering).I've read that Neopets is a good tool for all types of children of all groups, ages, colours, ethnicities, economic classes, economic backgrounds, social classes, social hierarchies, races, nationalities, and religions.From what I've read, Neopets is especially good for young girls of all groups, colours, ethnicities, economic classes, economic backgrounds, social classes, social hierarchies, races, nationalities, and religions.If Neopets never existed, a huge amount of these young girls would've been thrown around and discouraged from ever starting Computer Science and Engineering in the first place.Another example might be Rocky (1976 movie).Stallone portrayed Rocky Balboa.Burgess Meredith portrayed Mickey Goldmill.In this movie, Burgess Meredith's Mickey tells Stallone's Rocky the keys to winning a Boxing fight that goes to a Decision after 15 rounds.Needless to say, 15 rounds in a Boxing fight is psychotic.I vaguely recall Mickey saying, "45,000 something something." Could he be saying that Rocky has to finish 45,000 push ups? I would really love it if a user on Sherdog could refresh my memory.If it wasn't Rocky (1976 movie), then this part was in Rocky 2 or Rocky 3. I mean, the part where Mickey informs Rocky of all the things that he needs to do in order to be ready.Does anyone have any other examples? Feel free to mention them in this thread.Yes, I realize that a considerable amount of users will say, "Too Long, Didn't Read (TLDR)."