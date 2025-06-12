The year is almost over. How would you describe all the cards so far in 2025 for the UFC?

The UFC has listed all their main events on cards going all the way through October.
With the holidays and the heavy gaps in scheduling during many weeks of no events, how would you describe the UFC this year?

We have November & December left, and hardly anyone is fighting.
December is a very short month for UFC events. 1 or 2 cards maximum is typically scheduled in DECEMBER
 
Year is not almost over. Do you mean for cards announced? Hard to rate them as some of the best cards since 2020 did not necessarily look great on paper, but had great fights.
 
Fights in general have been alright but if you're a person that's only interested marquee matchups it hasn't been a great year.
 
Is been very bad, so many cancelled fights, very bad Apex events, and the PPVs have been so lacklustre. UFC need a huge 2nd half to the year
 
