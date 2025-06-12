The year is almost over. How would you describe all the cards so far in 2025 for the UFC?

Rhood
The UFC has listed all their main events on cards going all the way through October.
With the holidays and the heavy gaps in scheduling during many weeks of no events, how would you describe the UFC this year?
We have November & December left, and hardly anyone is fighting.
December is a very short month for UFC events. 1 or 2 cards maximum is typically scheduled in DECEMBER
