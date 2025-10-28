The year is 2004

Mayorga was such a crazy fucker, he's one of the first boxers i ever remembered and wanted to watch fight. Its nuts how far he went with his limited skillset.
Its funny there are no HWs in the top ten back then.
But yeah Usyk Inoue and Bud would be in the mix
 
He said today not 4 years ago.
Canelo couldn't put Berlanga away, and wouldve lost to Scull had Scull thrown more punches.
Yea he wouldn't make the list. He probably should've retired after the Plant fight to be honest. Thats actually the first fight he showed slippage.
 
