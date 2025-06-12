The WWE President Had To Step In And Save Dana's Boxing Dreams

After weeks of speculation, the curtain is being drawn back on the drama surrounding UFC parent company TKO, Saudi Arabian boxing power broker Turki Alalshikh, and Dana White.





At the start of May, Alalshikh officially announced a partnership with TKO to start a new boxing league. He also announced that UFC CEO Dana White would promote Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford, possibly the biggest superfight Turki has ever put together.





But things got weird after a broadcast pitch to Netflix reportedly went sideways, and suddenly Alalshikh was pushing Saudi Arabian promotion company Sela as the main Canelo vs. Crawford promoter. TKO and Dana White were conspicuously absent from all mention. White would clarify following UFC 316 that he was still promoting the fight, and claimed he didn’t even know people were speculating otherwise.









That’s not accurate, according to multiple sources. The MMA Draw (headed by former Bloody Elbow owner / editor Nate Wilcox) has been closely following the TKO / Turki relationship for months, and they’re reporting that things have now reached a tenuous truce after WWE president and TKO director Nick Khan pulled the Netflix deal out of the fire.





“According to multiple sources close to the situation, Nick Khan is the reason this super fight did not fall apart,” The MMA Draw’s Blake Avignon wrote. “The only reason the deal remained intact was because Nick Khan took over the communications pipeline between Dana White, Turki Alalshikh, and Netflix. He brokered peace. He clarified roles. And most importantly, he ensured that Netflix stayed committed while Dana stayed visible and the Saudis retained control.”





“It was a balancing act. One that required a power broker who understood how to manage egos, media platforms, and global leverage. Khan, already respected inside both Endeavor and Netflix from his work with WWE and previous agency roles, filled the void. Without him, the fight likely would have been postponed and/or possibly stripped of its marquee status due to lack of a global platform.”





Ariel Helwani also spoke about Khan fixing the deal.







“I’m hearing the same things,” Helwani said during his Wednesday show. “It was salvaged, and I think a lot of it, Nick Khan was a huge part of [it] as far as TKO is concerned.”





“I do not think it’s hyperbole to say that the most important person is Nick Khan. Nick Khan stretches from MMA to boxing to wrestling. Obviously, his main gig is is wrestling, but he is supremely important in the boxing world, and he has influence as far as MMA is concerned as well.”





“He’s the guy who doesn’t negotiate emotionally, who doesn’t have an ego, who doesn’t want to be in front of the camera, who doesn’t want to be front facing,” Helwani continued. “He’s the deal maker. He’s the former agent. He’s the guy who’s been there and cut some of the biggest deals in broadcasting. Not only representing talent, but also representing entities. He did the Top Rank deal with ESPN, SEC with ESPN, others as well.”







“He’s the most important guy of this deal. I don’t know if this deal could happen without him, and I certainly don’t know if it can be salvaged without him.”





As it stands, things still seem strained — following the big Netflix announcement of Canelo vs. Crawford, Alalshikh and White both made statements about their new broadcast partner but did not mention each other. Are the carefree days of hand-holding in Riyadh over?





With no venue announced for the superfight, there’s clearly still complications to be addressed. We’ll keep you updated on developments as they happen.